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NewsConsumer connectObhan Mason appointed legal counsel for Pine Labs’ acquisition of Shopflo
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Obhan Mason appointed legal counsel for Pine Labs’ acquisition of Shopflo

Shopflo's all-cash transaction deal is Pine Labs' first big strategic acquisition since going public in November 2025.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Obhan Mason appointed legal counsel for Pine Labs’ acquisition of Shopflo

Indian law firm Obhan Mason has announced that it has been appointed the lead legal counsel by Pine Labs (merchant commerce platform )for the strategic acquisition of Shopflo Technologies (a SaaS-based online checkout platform).

The deal cost Rs 88 crore (about $9.3 million USD). The all-cash transaction is Pine Labs' first big strategic acquisition since going public in November 2025. 

The Indian law firm offering expert IP, corporate law, litigation & advisory services disclosed, it advised Pine Labs "on the end-to-end transaction, from deal structuring, comprehensive legal due diligence, drafting and negotiation of definitive agreements, to regulatory advisory. The firm also provided strategic guidance on transaction execution within the governance and compliance framework applicable to a publicly listed entity."

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Shopflo's core work area lies in providing key checkout step in direct-to-consumer online shopping. It helps brands boost sales by cutting down on people leaving items in their carts. Right now, it supports over 1,000 D2C brands, claims Shopflo.

The deal allows Shopflo's early investors—like Tiger Global, TQ Ventures, and Better Capital—cash, a full exit. The acquisition is win for India's startup scene, Obhan Mason has emphasised. 

Shopflo's founders— Priy Ranjan, Ankit Bansal, and Ishan Rakshit — will step down from their executive roles, after the deal. However the founding team will stay on as advisors.

The Obhan Mason team was led by Senior Partner Ashima Obhan, along with Partner Vrinda Patodia, Managing Associate Arzu Chimni, Senior Associate Priyanka Narayanan, Associate Arnav Joshi, and Associate Urvi Singh -- all specialising in company law, deals, data privacy, and regulations.

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