/Odoo 20 brings simpler operations and deeper tax compliance support to Indian businesses

Instead of asking AI only to summarize a report or draft an email, a business user can increasingly use it to work with the underlying business data and execute tasks. That approach runs across several parts of Odoo 20. In eCommerce, for example, the AI assistant can edit product names, descriptions, and prices or generate product images. In marketing, AI can assist with campaign creation, while the Social Marketing app can use AI to write social media posts. On websites, the AI Website Assistant can create pages, modify website elements, generate or retrieve content, and help users build websites through natural-language instructions.