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Odoo 20 brings simpler operations and deeper tax compliance support to Indian businesses

Odoo 20 introduces automation with AI capabilities, enhanced GST and TDS compliance, and India-specific accounting features to streamline business operations.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Odoo 20 brings simpler operations and deeper tax compliance support to Indian businesses

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