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One breath at a time: How a schoolgirl is building a lung health movement for India’s children

After struggling with Delhi’s pollution-induced asthma, high school student Diya launched Project Prana, a student-led initiative. The project educates underserved children on lung health, conducts free medical screening camps, and empowers over students through interactive workshops, apps, and digital kits.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
One breath at a time: How a schoolgirl is building a lung health movement for India’s children

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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