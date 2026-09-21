/One breath at a time: How a schoolgirl is building a lung health movement for India’s children

Air pollution is a problem that can sometimes feel too large for an individual to solve. Diya isn't claiming that a school project can solve India's air-quality crisis. Here, Project Prana asks a different question: What can one student do about the part of the problem within her reach? The answer, for Diya, has been empowerment through education. She has taken something deeply personal, the experience of struggling to breathe, and transformed it into a scientific and social initiative. Her journey also reflects an important idea about young people and public health: they do not always have to wait until they become doctors, scientists or policymakers to contribute. Sometimes, they can begin by asking a question. Sometimes, they can begin by sharing what they learn. And at times, they can begin with something as fundamental as understanding breath.