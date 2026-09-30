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Opinion: BRICS and de-dollarisation - A challenge without replacement

The future of de-dollarisation may therefore be less about making the US dollar obsolete and more about building a system in which using it becomes a choice rather than a necessity.

Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Opinion: BRICS and de-dollarisation - A challenge without replacement

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