Opinion: BRICS and de-dollarisation - A challenge without replacement

By Sohani Singh
Reflecting on the key takeaways from the 2026 BRICS Summit, Sohani Singh notes that the discussions have brought the debate over de-dollarisation back into focus, as member countries backed greater use of local currencies in trade and greater cooperation on cross-border payment systems. She suggests that these efforts should not be confused with the idea of replacing the US dollar altogether, rather, they reflect an attempt to reduce dependence on financial channels centred on the US dollar. For BRICS, challenging dollar dominance does not necessarily require creating a common currency or producing an immediate alternative to the world’s leading reserve currency. If the member countries are able to conduct trade, investing, borrowing, and settling payments in their own currencies, this dependence could gradually decline. The debate is therefore less about making the US dollar obsolete and more about on making it less indispensable with time. This distinction may ultimately determine how far BRICS can translate its growing political ambitions into financial influence.
The New Development Bank offers perhaps the clearest example of how this gradual shift could work in practice. Rather than trying to create a single BRICS currency to compete with the US dollar, the bank is expanding its capacity to raise and provide financing in the national currencies of its member countries. The New Delhi Declaration supported the NDB’s move to expand local-currency financing and diversify its sources of funding, while the bank is also working towards its first onshore Indian rupee denominated Maharaja bond in India. Beyond de-dollarisation, local-currency financing serves a practical purpose. It can help reduce risks associated with foreign-exchange which arise when borrowers earn revenues in national currencies but must repay the debt in US dollars. For BRICS, such mechanisms could gradually create more space for investment and development financing outside the dollar. De-dollarisation, in this sense, is less about introducing a rival currency and more about creating credible alternatives by making expanding the use of existing national currencies for trade, investment, and development.
Yet building alternatives to the dollar is very different from replacing it. The NDB itself illustrates this contradiction. Despite expanding its local-currency operations, the NDB issued a $2 billion dollar-denominated bond in February 2026. Moreover, BRICS members also do not share a common understanding of what de-dollarisation should look like. Ahead of the 2026 summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not seeking ‘de-dollarisation’, but remained open to different acceptable payment mechanisms. More fundamentally, the dollar remains difficult to replace given the scale and depth of financial systems surrounding it. It still accounted for about 57 per cent of global foreign-exchange reserves in the first quarter of 2026, significantly more than any other individual currency. BRICS efforts may be successful in creating alternatives to the dollar, however, turning these alternatives into substitutes is yet another challenge.
BRICS’ success in de-dollarisation should therefore not be measured by whether it can replace the dollar with a new dominant currency. A more realistic measure would be whether its members can gradually reduce their dependence on the dollar by conducting trade in local currencies, developing alternative payment methods, expanding local-currency financing, and diversifying their financial relationships. Such a transition could give BRICS members greater flexibility in how they trade, borrow, and settle, cross-border transactions. For BRICS, this would represent a significant shift towards greater financial influence even without creating a common currency. The future of de-dollarisation may therefore be less about making the US dollar obsolete and more about building a system in which using it becomes a choice rather than a necessity.
(Sohani Singh is a global political analyst and an alumnus of King’s College, London. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Zee News.)
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