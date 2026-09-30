Opinion: BRICS and de-dollarisation - A challenge without replacement

The New Development Bank offers perhaps the clearest example of how this gradual shift could work in practice. Rather than trying to create a single BRICS currency to compete with the US dollar, the bank is expanding its capacity to raise and provide financing in the national currencies of its member countries. The New Delhi Declaration supported the NDB’s move to expand local-currency financing and diversify its sources of funding, while the bank is also working towards its first onshore Indian rupee denominated Maharaja bond in India. Beyond de-dollarisation, local-currency financing serves a practical purpose. It can help reduce risks associated with foreign-exchange which arise when borrowers earn revenues in national currencies but must repay the debt in US dollars. For BRICS, such mechanisms could gradually create more space for investment and development financing outside the dollar. De-dollarisation, in this sense, is less about introducing a rival currency and more about creating credible alternatives by making expanding the use of existing national currencies for trade, investment, and development.