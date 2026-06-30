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  • /Oxymed introduces AirSmart ST30 2.0, an eight-mode PAP device for sleep and respiratory care

Oxymed introduces AirSmart ST30 2.0, an eight-mode PAP device for sleep and respiratory care

The AirSmart ST30 2.0 supports Fixed Pressure CPAP, AutoCPAP, Spontaneous (S), BiLevel Auto, Timed (T), Spontaneous/Timed (S/T), Volume Assured Technology (VAT), and Pressure Control (PC) modes. By integrating these therapies into one device, it can be used across a wide range of clinical scenarios, from obstructive sleep apnea to patients requiring non-invasive ventilatory support.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Oxymed introduces AirSmart ST30 2.0, an eight-mode PAP device for sleep and respiratory care

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