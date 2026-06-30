/Oxymed introduces AirSmart ST30 2.0, an eight-mode PAP device for sleep and respiratory care

Oxymed has enhanced its Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) range with the launch of flagship AirSmart ST30 2.0, an eight therapy mode sleek solution in one. The new system will be designed to provide flexibility for clinicians both in treating sleep apnea and in providing higher level respiratory support — it will be a system that supports both therapies, and will cut down on the number of machines required for treating multiple therapies.
The AirSmart ST30 2.0 supports Fixed Pressure CPAP, AutoCPAP, Spontaneous (S), BiLevel Auto, Timed (T), Spontaneous/Timed (S/T), Volume Assured Technology (VAT), and Pressure Control (PC) modes. By integrating these therapies into one device, it can be used across a wide range of clinical scenarios, from obstructive sleep apnea to patients requiring non-invasive ventilatory support.
One of the key updates in the second-generation model is a redesigned control interface. Alongside the traditional rotary navigation knob, the device now features dedicated buttons for starting or stopping therapy and returning directly to the home screen. The revised layout is intended to simplify navigation during both clinical setup and everyday use.
For the first time in the company’s PAP range, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 includes a heated breathing tube in addition to its integrated heated humidifier. The combination helps minimise condensation within the tubing while maintaining consistent humidity delivery throughout therapy, improving comfort during extended use.
The device also includes a wireless Bluetooth pulse oximeter, allowing continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and pulse rate during therapy. Once paired, these values are recorded alongside respiratory parameters, enabling clinicians to review oxygen trends together with pressure, leak, and respiratory event data. The inclusion of a bundled wireless pulse oximeter is a relatively uncommon feature among PAP devices currently available in the Indian market.
Data management has also been significantly upgraded. Instead of relying on external USB storage, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 comes with a pre-installed SD card capable of storing up to two years of therapy data. In addition, therapy information can be synchronised via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an integrated 4G SIM connection, allowing cloud-based access and remote data review. An Android application is currently available for therapy monitoring.
The home screen provides real-time access to key therapy parameters, including current pressure, mask leak, residual Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI), Tidal Volume, P95 pressure values, oxygen saturation, and pulse rate. Users can also review therapy summaries for the previous 1, 7, and 30 days directly on the device.
The AirSmart ST30 2.0 offers extensive clinical customisation through adjustable IPAP and EPAP pressures, pressure support, inspiratory time, trigger sensitivity, backup respiratory rate, rise time, ramp settings, humidification controls, heated tube temperature, and automatic start/stop functions. These settings allow clinicians to tailor therapy according to individual patient requirements.
With a pressure range of 4–30 cmH₂O, the device is intended for use in sleep laboratories, hospitals, respiratory clinics, nursing homes, and by advanced PAP users at home. By consolidating multiple therapy capabilities into a single system, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 offers healthcare providers a versatile option for managing diverse patient populations.
The standard package includes the PAP device, integrated humidifier, heated breathing tube, wireless pulse oximeter, SD card, full-face mask, travel bag, power supply, replacement filters, and user documentation. The Oxymed AirSmart ST30 2.0 is priced at ₹62,500 and is now available across India through authorised distributors.
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