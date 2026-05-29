Oxysure Go raises the bar for portable oxygen concentrators with user-replaceable sieve beds, ultra-fast charging, and airline compatibility

Oxysure Go continues to strengthen its position in the portable oxygen concentrator segment with a combination of lightweight portability, airline-friendly compatibility, long battery backup, and user-replaceable sieve bed technology — a premium feature typically available only in ultra-high-end international portable oxygen concentrators.

Designed for patients requiring oxygen therapy during travel and daily activities, the portable oxygen concentrator has gained attention for offering maintenance-friendly engineering along with consistent medical-grade oxygen purity in a highly compact form factor.

One of the most groundbreaking innovations in the Oxysure Go is its user-replaceable sieve bed technology — a feature typically found only in ultra-premium portable oxygen concentrators priced above ₹2 lakh. While most portable oxygen concentrators in the market require service-centre intervention for sieve bed replacement, Oxysure Go allows users to replace sieve beds independently within minutes. This maintenance-friendly engineering significantly reduces downtime, lowers long-term servicing dependency, and helps ensure uninterrupted oxygen therapy during travel and everyday use.

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The device is built using premium French CECA molecular sieve material and incorporates vertically positioned sieve beds — an advanced engineering approach widely adopted by leading global oxygen concentrator brands to improve durability, airflow efficiency, and long-term sieve bed life.

Oxysure Go is FDA approved and also meets FAA requirements for airline travel, making it suitable for both domestic and international journeys.

The concentrator supports five pulse flow settings while maintaining oxygen purity levels of 93% ± 3% across all settings from 1 to 5. The device is suitable for patients managing conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic respiratory disorders, and other physician-prescribed oxygen therapy requirements.

Built for mobility, the Oxysure Go weighs approximately 1.6 kg excluding battery and around 1.98 kg with a single battery installed, making it easy to carry during everyday movement and travel. Its ultra-compact dimensions of 7.21 inches x 3.39 inches x 7.84 inches allow the device to comfortably fit within a single hand.

The portable concentrator can deliver up to 10 hours of battery backup with dual batteries under suitable usage conditions. Each battery can be fully recharged in approximately two hours, positioning Oxysure Go among the fastest-charging portable oxygen concentrators in its segment.

Oxysure Go is capable of operating at altitudes up to 13,123 feet — among the highest in the portable oxygen concentrator segment and significantly higher than the 7,500–10,000 feet supported by most competitors.

Powered by a high-performance oil-free compressor engineered for continuous 24x7 operation, the concentrator operates at a sound level of approximately 38 dB helping ensure quieter operation.

Oxysure Go is backed by a three-year warranty on the concentrator, reinforcing the brand’s focus on long-term reliability and customer confidence. The company also provides PAN India home service support across 50+ cities, ensuring faster assistance and improved after-sales convenience for users across the country. In locations where direct service availability may be limited, Oxysure also offers complimentary pickup and drop support during the warranty period.

Known for its focus on high oxygen purity and long-lasting respiratory care devices, Oxysure continues to expand its presence in the home oxygen therapy segment with portable concentrators designed for performance, convenience, and greater freedom for oxygen-dependent users.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)