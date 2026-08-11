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Paper visiting card is dying: Why Indian businesses are switching to digital business cards and vCard QR codes in 2026

India spent a decade teaching customers to scan a QR code to pay. Scanning one to connect is a smaller step—no reprints, no lost leads, and a visiting card that finally reports back. To create one for yourself or your team, visit QRCodeStack and try its digital business vcard tool free for 7 days. 

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Paper visiting card is dying: Why Indian businesses are switching to digital business cards and vCard QR codes in 2026

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