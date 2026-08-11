/Paper visiting card is dying: Why Indian businesses are switching to digital business cards and vCard QR codes in 2026

India has become the norm for the world with QR code payment. Now the same square of pixels is being used to replace the paper visiting card and it will be transferred to another person's phone after a single tap – and will be updated after printing – and it will tell you that it has been used.
QR codes are the way of running India! As per the published statistics of the National Payments Corporation of India, alone in 2026, the UPI processed over 18 billion transactions in one month, with a majority of transactions got off the ground by scanning the 2D QR code with the phone camera. The oldest business practice in India is still analog though. This is shifting, and, companies have now started to shift from paper to the digital visiting card QR Code business card.
The same problem as many others face after a trade fair is that most of the cards end up lost, in the trash in days, and a few details are remembered if even retyped (and most aren't). From individual consultants to enterprise sales teams, companies are spanning it for cheaper than printed decks.
What is a QR code business card?
A QR code business card is a scannable code that saves your contact details straight to someone's phone in one tap. Point a camera at it, and fields for name, designation, company, phone, email, website, and address fill in automatically—no app required on either side. The underlying technology is the vCard, an open contact-file standard (.vcf) that every iPhone and Android phone understands. The code can live on a printed card, a phone screen, an email signature, a standee, or a shop counter—anywhere a camera can see it, an introduction can happen.
Why are businesses switching?
Three things paper cannot do. Digital cards never go out of date: with a dynamic QR code, the details live online and can be edited anytime—change your number or designation, and every card ever printed updates instantly. They save money at team scale: Quality paper cards typically cost ₹500–1,500 per employee per print run, and every promotion or rebrand makes boxes obsolete; a digital platform costs a few hundred rupees a month for an entire small business. And they produce data: every scan is logged with time, city, and device. A consultant attending three networking events a month sees exactly which one produced the most saved contacts; a sales head sees a card scanned nine times at a Mumbai trade fair and follows up while leads are warm. Instead of guessing which expos justify the entry fee, businesses double down on the events that measurably generate connections—the visiting card becomes its own ROI report.
How do you create one?
On a platform such as QRCodeStack, it takes about two minutes: Choose the vCard QR type, enter your details, add your logo and brand colors, and download in print-ready quality and share. Static vCard codes—details baked permanently into the code—are free and never expire. Dynamic codes, with editing after printing and scan analytics, start at $5 a month (roughly Rs 400–450, depending on exchange rates), with a 7-day free trial and no credit card required.
What should larger teams look for?
According to Diljit P R, co-founder of QRCodeStack (operated by Bengaluru-based Superstore Seven Technology Solutions LLP), enterprise demands have shifted. "Enterprises don't ask us for a QR code—they ask for control," he says. "They want every employee's card generated in bulk from a spreadsheet, all carrying the company's branding, all editable centrally when someone changes role, with scan analytics in one dashboard—and increasingly on their own domain, so what customers scan carries the company's name."
At team scale, the checklist includes bulk generation from a CSV, central editing without reprinting, per-card and per-city analytics, custom domains, and role-based access. Business plans run from roughly Rs 2,400 a month per organization, not per employee. Enterprise teams can write to support@qrcodestack.com to scope a rollout.
Is it secure?
A vCard QR code shares only what its owner puts in it—the same details a paper card would carry, served over encrypted connections, with no app or account needed to scan. If anything changes, a dynamic code can be edited or deactivated instantly.
The bottom line
India spent a decade teaching customers to scan a QR code to pay. Scanning one to connect is a smaller step—no reprints, no lost leads, and a visiting card that finally reports back. To create one for yourself or your team, visit QRCodeStack and try its digital business vcard tool free for 7 days.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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