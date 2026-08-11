/Paper visiting card is dying: Why Indian businesses are switching to digital business cards and vCard QR codes in 2026

Three things paper cannot do. Digital cards never go out of date: with a dynamic QR code, the details live online and can be edited anytime—change your number or designation, and every card ever printed updates instantly. They save money at team scale: Quality paper cards typically cost ₹500–1,500 per employee per print run, and every promotion or rebrand makes boxes obsolete; a digital platform costs a few hundred rupees a month for an entire small business. And they produce data: every scan is logged with time, city, and device. A consultant attending three networking events a month sees exactly which one produced the most saved contacts; a sales head sees a card scanned nine times at a Mumbai trade fair and follows up while leads are warm. Instead of guessing which expos justify the entry fee, businesses double down on the events that measurably generate connections—the visiting card becomes its own ROI report.