/Parul university students lead cleanliness drive on independence day, turning youth energy into a call for a cleaner India

Independence does not simply entail the reminder of the liberty which we have gained by struggling. Independence is also about realizing the duty which we have towards the society we belong to. As we celebrate our 80th Independence day, more than 200 students along with youth came out to contribute to the cleanliness drive of clearing the path from the university campus till Waghodia Chowk, initiated by the students themselves. Through their voices converted into action, students joined together for cleaning the road and its surroundings collecting 8 tractors full of waste.
Along with the students participating in the initiative, Parul University situated in Vadodara extended all the help they could in favor of this drive. In contrast to other drives that are conducted, the essence of this particular drive was not confined to the task of collecting garbage and cleaning the road; the effort was more about initiating discussions on the idea of ownership of those places where one lives and studies. The drive was not organized as a one-time event, but it was planned in order to make a statement from the part of the educational institutes and young citizens.
Educational institutions are often referred to as temples of learning since they are the places where minds are developed and future is built. As much reverence is due to these places as due to the places of worship. The sacredness of a temple lies in the cleanliness of its premises and the ground it stands on, similar should be the treatment of a university's surroundings. It was with this belief that the drive was conducted with the thought that a place which holds so much importance for the development of minds cannot be separated from the road leading to it.
Cleanliness is directly linked with good health and well-being. Not only does littering impact the aesthetic appeal of any area, but also its actual experience. By making the effort to clear the street that leads to the university of garbage, the students were hoping that, with the help of this campaign, people would realize that cleanliness should be seen as a civic responsibility. However, more than that, the initiative proved to be the perfect example of the true potential that young people have when they unite under one common goal.
An individual's concern turns into an idea. Several students' idea turns into an action. An action inspires other people, and thus becomes a movement. As a result, a single person's act of cleaning turned into an example of youth power that has united hundreds of students.
"Being a part of the cleanliness drive, I learned that patriotism can be expressed through day-to-day activities also. Like collecting the waste, cleaning the surrounding areas and working along with fellow students. Though they may look as little things, but when done in groups their impact is much more significant. It was an important use of Independence Day in which we were not only celebrating our nation but serving our nation also." This was said by Piyush Yadav, a participant of the cleanliness drive.
Moreover, Rahul Raj, who had raised an appeal on Instagram asking others to come forward and take part in this movement, said, “For me, Independence Day is not just about feeling proud of the freedom that we enjoy. I thought that there is a need to show commitment to the country that we belong to. So I got fellow students together with the help of my video and started this cleanliness drive. Truly speaking, seeing so many students voluntarily come forward and do their bit made me realize how an initiative like this one can trigger team spirit among all”.
The fact that the whole process took place on Independence Day gave a new meaning to the initiative. The essence of independence has always been connected with unity and the idea that the average person, when united, can achieve something great. Thus, the students chose action instead of awareness and thus brought spirit into reality.
This entire effort towards cleanliness not only remains a part of routine but also an indicator of rising civic awareness of today’s youth. Cleanliness drive should remain a lesson that everything starts with small initiatives and youth has the potential to set an example for the rest.
When the students came out early on the 80th Independence Day, the whole effort towards cleaning looked to be beyond a simple cleanliness campaign. It remained a civic responsibility of the youth. And it is only through us that a clean India can emerge.
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