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Parul university students lead cleanliness drive on independence day, turning youth energy into a call for a cleaner India

Independence does not simply entail the reminder of the liberty which we have gained by struggling. Independence is also about realizing the duty which we have towards the society we belong to. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Parul university students lead cleanliness drive on independence day, turning youth energy into a call for a cleaner India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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