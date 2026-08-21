/Parul university students lead cleanliness drive on independence day, turning youth energy into a call for a cleaner India

Moreover, Rahul Raj, who had raised an appeal on Instagram asking others to come forward and take part in this movement, said, “For me, Independence Day is not just about feeling proud of the freedom that we enjoy. I thought that there is a need to show commitment to the country that we belong to. So I got fellow students together with the help of my video and started this cleanliness drive. Truly speaking, seeing so many students voluntarily come forward and do their bit made me realize how an initiative like this one can trigger team spirit among all”.