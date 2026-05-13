Pati Patni Aur Woh Do review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh keep the chaos going, but Sara Ali Khan steals the spark

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

Runtime: 2h 2m

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Rating: 4

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that doesn’t walk in politely—it trips, spills chaos everywhere, and somehow still lands on its feet smiling. Built as a situational comedy of errors, it thrives on confusion, crossed wires, and escalating misunderstandings that turn a simple setup into a full-blown comedic traffic jam. At the center is Prajapati Pandey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest officer who just wanted a quiet life but instead gets pulled into a whirlwind involving his wife Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), Chanchal Kumari (Sara Ali Khan), and Nilofer Khan (Rakul Preet Singh). And yes, things go from “slightly awkward” to “how did we get here?” very quickly.

Ayushmann Khurrana does what he does best—anchors madness with a straight face and controlled panic. He’s reliable, funny, and never lets the chaos feel completely unhinged. Wamiqa Gabbi brings calm conviction and emotional clarity, balancing the film whenever it starts leaning too far into confusion. Rakul Preet Singh adds her own polished presence, slipping into the narrative with ease and contributing neatly to the chain reaction of misunderstandings.

Ayushmann charms as Prajapati Pandey, though at times he tries a bit too hard to evoke laughter. Among the female leads, Wamiqa Gabbi She’s natural, never goes overboard, and looks absolutely charming on screen. Sara Ali Khan and Ayesha Raza especially emerge as the surprise packages of the film. Sara brings vulnerability, relatability, and situational humour beautifully, while Ayesha Raza as Buaji is supremely hilarious and a total scene-stealer. Her Rajdhani Express-speed dialogues and pookie expressions make her even more entertaining to watch while Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous, commands attention, but doesn’t get as much screen space as the other two heroines

What makes Sara stand out is not volume but presence. In a film packed with overlapping characters and rapid-fire situations, she somehow manages to feel consistently alive in every scene she occupies. And when she’s not around, you notice it—not dramatically, just enough to register that the energy has shifted. That’s where her quiet impact really shows up. She also ends up being the most unexpectedly impactful of the three female leads, something the trailer definitely doesn’t hint at. It’s not loud dominance, just steady recall value.

Director Mudassar Aziz keeps things moving like a comedy conveyor belt—no stopping, no lingering, just one misunderstanding stacking onto another. The first half works particularly well because it stays light on its feet, letting character dynamics do the heavy lifting. The second half leans harder into chaos, and while it gets a bit busier, it still manages to land in a satisfying, laugh-driven climax.

Technically, the film is clean and functional. Editing keeps the pace tight, the background score does its job without overexplaining jokes, and the visuals are polished enough to support the modern comedy tone. A few musical interruptions do slightly slow things down, but nothing derails the flow entirely.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under T-Series Films and B.R. Studios, the film keeps its focus on delivering a light, ensemble-driven comedy experience.

In the end, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is not trying to reinvent comedy—it’s just trying to keep you entertained while everything falls apart on screen. Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh all hold their ground well in the ensemble chaos. But quietly, almost without announcing it, Sara Ali Khan ends up becoming the film’s most memorable thread. Not louder, not bigger—just consistently effective in a way that sticks around after the laughter fades.