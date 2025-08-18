Payomatix Launches POP At MoneyExpo 2025 - A 45-Day Freemium Offer To Simplify Payments For Growing Businesses

This year at MoneyExpo 2025, Payomatix is turning heads with something big: The official launch of its Payment Orchestration Platform (POP), now available free for the first 45 days. Whether you're a startup, an MSME, a SaaS platform, or an e-commerce business, Payomatix POP gives you access to smart, scalable payment tools, with no upfront cost and full transparency. “We built POP to help growing businesses handle payments the way big companies do but without the high setup costs or complicated tech,” said the founder of Payomatix.

Why POP? Why Now?

As more businesses move online, payments have become more than just a way to get paid; they’re part of the customer experience. But managing different gateways, handling payment failures, or trying to meet compliance requirements can slow down your business and confuse your customers. Many smaller businesses still rely on outdated systems, or they’re stuck with manual workarounds. That’s where Payomatix POP steps in, giving you all the tools you need in one smart, easy-to-use platform.

What You Get with the 45-Day Freemium Plan

The freemium model isn’t just a demo. It’s full access to everything POP offers, so you can test it in real time, with your real customers.

Here’s what’s included:

Cashier System

A flexible checkout hub for cards, UPI, wallets and more - all in one place.

Fast Checkout Pages (POP Pages)

Sleek, responsive pages with auto-filled details and built-in upsell options.

Smart Routing & Failover

Sends payments through the best-performing gateway to avoid failures.

Recurring Billing (Post-trial)

Automates subscription payments through NACH - great for SaaS and services.

Free Technical Onboarding

API docs, dev support, and no-code options if you're not into coding.

It’s basically a plug-and-play payment setup you can test, tweak, and trust - before scaling it for real.

Who Is POP Made For?

The POP is designed with underserved businesses in mind, companies that often get left out of enterprise-level tools.

Startups & MSMEs who want modern payments without huge costs

who want modern payments without huge costs Exporters/Importers needing cross-border support

needing cross-border support SaaS Platforms & Agencies offering embedded payments to clients

offering embedded payments to clients Ecommerce brands wanting to boost checkout speed and success

If any of that sounds like you, this launch is for you.

Why Freemium Works

Instead of long demos, sales calls, or upfront contracts, they are saying: Just try it.

“Freemium is our way of building trust. You don’t have to believe our pitch, try the platform and see what it can do for your business,” said a senior product lead at Payomatix.

With global players like Stripe and Adyen setting high bars, POP gives Indian businesses a homegrown alternative that’s just as powerful and way more accessible

What’s Next?

As fintech revenue continues to concentrate among a few dominant players, Payomatix aims to disrupt that narrative by offering open access, transparent performance, and inclusive innovation.

Whether you're an emerging startup or a digital agency scaling fast, the freemium POP launch at MoneyExpo offers a rare opportunity i.e., to test enterprise-grade tech with zero friction and full support.

Come see how easy it can be to streamline payments, reduce failures, and offer faster checkouts without a long wait or big tech team.

Ready to Try It?

If you've ever dealt with clunky checkout pages, failed transactions, or expensive payment integrations - this is your chance to fix all of that in one move.

Free for 45 days

No commitment

Support included

Real value from day one

Visit the Payomatix Booth No.26 at MoneyExpo 2025 (Mumbai, 23rd-24th August) to activate your free access.

Because your business deserves better payments.

Website - https://payomatix.com/

Contact - 1800-309-0113

