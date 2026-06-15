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PayRupik wins 'excellence in scalable digital lending' award at world fintech summit 2026

At the World Fintech Summit 2026, PayRupik also acted as the Instant Credit Partner, participating in discussions regarding the role played by technology in providing easy access to credits while ensuring responsible lending practices. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
PayRupik wins 'excellence in scalable digital lending' award at world fintech summit 2026

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