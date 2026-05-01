Paytm delivers on user and merchant trust post PPBL order: Here's what you need to know

The regulator’s action against Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), including cancellation of its licence and winding-up proceedings, has posed more questions on Paytm’s services. The development has also brought renewed focus on Paytm’s evolved operating structure, aligned to ensure continuity for users and merchants.

Disclosures by One 97 Communications, the listed entity that operates the Paytm platform, along with commentary from leading brokerages, indicate that the company’s core business remains insulated from the action on the payments bank.

Further, the company sees no impact from the action on Paytm Payments Bank. The company has reiterated that it has no exposure to PPBL and that its operations continue to run on a separate, partner-led model.

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Paytm had completed a structural separation from PPBL in 2024, moving to a multi-bank ecosystem, and adopted a more compliance-led approach which in turn helped build user and merchant trust. Analysts tracking the company point to stable business trends, continued user and merchant engagement and limited to no financial or operational impact from the regulatory action.

Here’s a closer look at why Paytm’s core business remains strong and trusted:

Strong user trust continues to anchor Paytm’s core business

In a stock exchange filing dated April 24, the company said the winding-up of PPBL “is not expected to have any material impact on business, operations, or financial condition” of the company. It also clarified that it has “no exposure to PPBL or any material business arrangements” with the payments bank.

User and merchant engagement on Paytm has remained resilient following the regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) in 2024. The company’s merchant ecosystem has continued to scale, with device subscriptions rising from 1.30 crore in Q1 to 1.37 crore in Q2 and 1.44 crore in Q3, in FY 2026. On the consumer side, monthly transacting users reached 7.6 crore in the third quarter of FY 26. Consumer UPI GMV grew 35 per cent over the last nine months of FY26, compared with industry growth of 16 per cent, indicating sustained engagement and retention, it had said as part of its Q3 results.

All Paytm services continue to function as usual

Paytm said all its services, including UPI, merchant payments, QR, Soundbox, card machines, payment gateway, and financial services such as Paytm Money, Insurance and Paytm Gold, continue to function as usual. The company’s multi-bank partnership model, under which transactions are routed through regulated partner banks within the UPI ecosystem, has supported continuity across its platform.

Brokerages see no financial or operational impact

Brokerages tracking the company have echoed a similar view. Investec noted that “PPBL does not have any business relationship with One 97 since March 2024.” Emkay Global said it “does not see any financial or operational impact on Paytm,” while highlighting that the entity is “legally ring-fenced.” Bank of America also pointed to the structural separation, stating that Paytm “had decoupled itself from PPBL & revamped its business model and doesn't have any exposure/ material biz arrangements to PPBL,” and that “Paytm services will continue to operate uninterrupted.”

Decoupling from PPBL completed in 2024

The decoupling process, undertaken in 2024, included migration of UPI handles, termination of commercial agreements and a full write-down of the investment in the payments bank. Goldman Sachs noted that Paytm “presently derives no revenues from PPBL operations,” while Jefferies described the development as having a “low impact for Paytm.”

Analysts highlight continued business momentum

Analysts also point to continued business momentum. Goldman Sachs expects GMV growth to remain strong at 26 percent year-on-year in the March quarter, alongside improving market share trends. On the merchant side, Investec highlighted scale with 14.4 million devices as of Q3 FY26, with 600–700k devices being added each quarter, and subscription revenues contributing 16 percent of net revenue.

Partner-led model ensures platform continuity

The company’s current structure, built around regulated partner banks and independent operations from payments bank, has enabled continuity across its payments and financial services ecosystem. For users and merchants, there has been no disruption, with payments, recharges and business transactions continuing as usual.

Core platform remains protected and compliant

While the action on the payments bank has drawn attention to the payments bank, disclosures and analyst commentary indicate that Paytm’s core platform remains shilded, with its business model anchored in a compliant, partner-led framework aligned with evolving regulatory norms.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)