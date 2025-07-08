Paytm’s Five Newest Product Innovations Making It The Most Trusted And Best UPI App

In the latest update, payment aggregator Paytm has added several new features to its app. These updates are aimed at making digital payments easier for everyday users like freelancers, shopkeepers, students, and families. Paytm has rolled out five updates that will make your day-to-day payments through the UPI app easier, offering you greater privacy in your transactions.

1. Hide & Unhide Transactions from Payment History

You can now hide certain UPI payments from your main transaction list. For example, if you want to keep gifts or personal transfers private, you can move them out of your regular history. These hidden payments are stored in a separate section, which you can access only after confirming your identity.

2. Download UPI Statement in PDF and Excel Format

Paytm now lets you download your UPI transaction history in both PDF and Excel formats. This is helpful if you want to keep track of your spending, manage your budget, or need records for business or tax purposes.

3. Personalise UPI ID to Keep Mobile Numbers Private

Instead of using your mobile number as your UPI ID, you can now create a custom UPI handle like name@ptyes or name@ptaxis. This means you don’t have to share your phone number when making or receiving payments, which adds a layer of privacy.

4. Check Balance Across UPI-Linked Bank Accounts

The app now shows you the balance of each bank account linked to your UPI, and you can also see the total balance across all accounts in one place. This saves time and means you don’t have to switch between different banking apps.

5. ‘Receive Money’ QR Widget on the Home Screen

If you regularly receive payments—like cab drivers, delivery agents, or freelancers—you can now place your Paytm QR code right on your phone’s home screen. This makes it faster and easier for others to pay you, without needing to open the app every time.

Paytm has now added a new Auto Top-Up feature to its UPI Lite. Now, if your UPI Lite balance gets low, the money is automatically added to your linked bank account. This helps you keep making small payments seamless, and your main bank statement tidy since these small transactions will not show up separately.

The app’s UPI Lite section has user user-friendly, easy-to-use design. You can also use RuPay credit cards for UPI payments, giving you more options for how you pay. Another useful feature is Self-Transfer, which lets you move money between your own bank accounts smoothly, without needing to use multiple apps.