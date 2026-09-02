/PCT builds high-value PCBA manufacturing operations in India for white goods and smart devices

Pacific Cyber Manufacture Technology Co., Ltd. (PCT), an EMS provider with large manufacturing presence in Daman, India, has significantly expanded its local PCBA manufacturing capability for the white goods and smart devices. In 2026, PCT has increased manufacturing of key electronic control PCBAs for products such as air conditioners and refrigerators, as well as PCBA manufacturing for connected smart projectors and other intelligent display products. Expansion represents an important milestone in PCT’s strategy to build more component-level manufacturing in India and go beyond traditional product assembly to more valuable electronics manufacturing. PCT anticipates to manufacture up to 3 million PCBA units in 2026, supported by installed annual manufacturing capacity up to 5 million units.