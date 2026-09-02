/PCT builds high-value PCBA manufacturing operations in India for white goods and smart devices

Pacific Cyber Manufacture Technology Co., Ltd. (PCT), an EMS provider with large manufacturing presence in Daman, India, has significantly expanded its local PCBA manufacturing capability for the white goods and smart devices. In 2026, PCT has increased manufacturing of key electronic control PCBAs for products such as air conditioners and refrigerators, as well as PCBA manufacturing for connected smart projectors and other intelligent display products. Expansion represents an important milestone in PCT’s strategy to build more component-level manufacturing in India and go beyond traditional product assembly to more valuable electronics manufacturing. PCT anticipates to manufacture up to 3 million PCBA units in 2026, supported by installed annual manufacturing capacity up to 5 million units.
2026 Output
~3 million PCBA units
Installed Capacity
Up to 5 million units/year
Daman Facility
~40,000 sq. metres
Workforce
3,000+ personnel
Establishing PCBA Manufacturing Capability Locally
With appliance and consumer electronics manufacturers increasingly looking to localize regional supply chains, PCBA manufacturing is playing an increasing role in India’s electronics manufacturing landscape.
PCT’s expanded capability provides customers with access to critical electronic control assemblies closer to their production operations in India, reducing supply chain length, improving responsiveness and creating local value added.
For white goods applications, PCT manufactures PCBAs for control and functional systems for products such as residential air conditioners and refrigerators. These assemblies involve rigorous process control, traceability, testing and reliability appropriate for high-volume consumer appliances.
Management-Driven Shift Toward Greater Localization
According to PCT’s senior management, the move to localize PCBA manufacturing for white goods and smart devices represents part of its strategy to localize manufacturing capability in India. The shift was driven both by the efforts of the company’s senior management and its R&D leaders who saw localization of PCBA manufacturing, automation, engineering capability and vertical integration as the priority areas for the company in India. On that basis, PCT has been investing in SMT, PCBA testing, process engineering, injection moulding, automation and local engineering capability in its Daman manufacturing facility.
Expanding PCBA Manufacturing into Connected Smart Devices
Apart from its white goods products, PCT has expanded PCBA manufacturing for a new generation of connected smart projectors and intelligent display products.
These devices consist of projection hardware and integrated computing, wireless connectivity and smart TV functionalities, requiring close collaboration between electronics manufacturing, hardware platform engineering, testing and final product assembly.
The effort expands PCT’s manufacturing portfolio from traditional consumer electronics to increasingly complex connected devices.
Manufacturing on an Industrial Scale in Daman
PCT’s Daman manufacturing facility represents approximately 40,000 sqm of manufacturing and supporting facilities and employs more than 3,000 personnel in manufacturing, engineering, quality, supply chain and other supporting functions.
The facility includes high-speed SMT manufacturing, PCBA assembly, automated optical inspection and testing, functional testing, precision assembly, plastic injection moulding, product engineering, new product introduction (NPI) support and final product integration.
The company continues investing in automation, process engineering, quality systems and local supply chain development as the production volumes are growing. “Our goal is not only to grow production volume. The more important goal is to build greater engineering and component manufacturing capability in India, so that our factory could support our customers from PCBA manufacturing and testing to final product integration," says a member of PCT senior management.
PCT’s senior management sees the next stage of electronics manufacturing growth in India increasingly requiring localization of component manufacturing, engineering capability and manufacturing automation, rather than just assembly. “We see India increasingly requiring EMS companies with scale, engineering, automation and local supply chain capability. Our investment in PCBA manufacturing is part of that long-term strategy.” a member of the company’s senior management added.
R&D Leadership and Manufacturing Capability Development
PCT’s R&D leaders are responsible for translating the company’s manufacturing strategy into actual engineering programs, including process development, new product introduction, automation planning, production system improvement and capability development.
Such management structure allows PCT to connect business strategy with factory level engineering implementation, helping accelerate introduction of new manufacturing platforms while preserving production quality, cost control and delivery performance.
From Assembly to More Integrated EMS Platform
Expansion represents a strategic direction set by PCT’s senior management to transform the Daman facility from traditional manufacturing facility to more vertically integrated EMS platform with greater engineering, PCBA, automation and component manufacturing capabilities.
PCT intends to continue developing its PCBA, automation and engineering capability in India as demand for such products grows in white goods, smart home devices, display products and other connected consumer electronics.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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