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PCT builds high-value PCBA manufacturing operations in India for white goods and smart devices

Daman manufacturing facility ramps up local manufacturing of electronic control PCBAs for air conditioners, refrigerators and smart projectors, with installed annual manufacturing capacity up to 5 million units 

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
PCT builds high-value PCBA manufacturing operations in India for white goods and smart devices

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