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Philip Morris India calls for stronger enforcement and collaboration to disrupt illicit tobacco ecosystem

World Anti‑Counterfeiting Day: Philip Morris India urges stronger enforcement against illicit tobacco trade, citing revenue losses, smuggling growth, consumer risks, and black-market expansion.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Philip Morris India calls for stronger enforcement and collaboration to disrupt illicit tobacco ecosystem

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