/Philip Morris India calls for stronger enforcement and collaboration to disrupt illicit tobacco ecosystem

According to a report by EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and Euromonitor International, the illegal trade in the ASEAN region generated $12.6 billion in 2024 and 2025 with sales of cigarettes and vapes growing by 14 and 24 per cent respectively. The reasons for the increased demand lie in the low price and an easy accessibility of these products. The supply is carried out through the extensive and interconnected trade routes in the region. The products are largely produced in Indonesia and Cambodia with more coming from China. Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam then act as distribution hubs.