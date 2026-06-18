/Philip Morris India calls for stronger enforcement and collaboration to disrupt illicit tobacco ecosystem

On the occasion of World Anti‑Counterfeiting Day, Philip Morris India (PM India) has reiterated its commitment to dismantle the illegal tobacco network operating in India and the ASEAN region through collaboration and stronger enforcement. According to a report by Tobacco Institute of India (TII), illicit cigarettes account for around one-fourth of the Indian domestic market resulting in nearly Rs 23,000 crore loss every year for companies. This illegal trade, in recent years, has become a major challenge. While initially limited to cigarettes, it has now expanded to include products like e-cigarettes and vapes.
According to a report by EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and Euromonitor International, the illegal trade in the ASEAN region generated $12.6 billion in 2024 and 2025 with sales of cigarettes and vapes growing by 14 and 24 per cent respectively. The reasons for the increased demand lie in the low price and an easy accessibility of these products. The supply is carried out through the extensive and interconnected trade routes in the region. The products are largely produced in Indonesia and Cambodia with more coming from China. Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam then act as distribution hubs.
An ApiraSol (an organization specializing in brand protection and supply chain intelligence) Report for April 2026, 'Smuggled Puffs: Illegal E-Cigarette Trade Across Borders', mentions the rapid growth of the global nicotine market and how illegal trade is reshaping it. The report further mentions that the illegal e-cigarette market was valued at $47 billion in 2024 -- over 70 per cent of global spending.
While the Indian government is detecting and seizing the smuggled goods, tackling the broader economic, health and law-enforcement challenges remain important. With a growing demand of banned and unregulated products, the illegal market is expanding across India.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out several crackdowns to dismantle these markets. A nationwide operation recently resulted in the seizure of nearly 3 lakh prohibited e‑cigarettes and vaping devices valued at around Rs 120 crore. According to TII, the crackdowns have resulted in seizures from across the country. These include recovery of over 29.3 lakh sticks in Kolkata, 6 lakh in Guwahati, 3.48 lakh in Coimbatore and 1.3 lakh plus 95 boxes of foreign cigarettes in Chandigarh this year. These crackdowns also show how the black market has expanded across the country.
Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, PM India, has stressed on the need for stronger anti‑counterfeiting regulations. "Illicit tobacco trade continues to evolve in scale and complexity, posing significant risks to government revenues, consumer safety, and regulatory integrity. What was once limited to counterfeit cigarettes has now expanded into the smuggling of banned and unregulated products, Kar said.
He added that addressing the issue requires a stronger collaboration between industry and enforcement agencies, supported by robust systems such as track-and-trace to enhance transparency across the supply chain. "At PM India, we are committed to leveraging our global experience and local partnerships to support authorities in strengthening compliance, safeguarding legitimate trade, and building a more secure marketplace," he added. With enforcement agencies stepping up crackdowns with seizures across the country, India can play a larger regional role in curbing the illegal tobacco trade and protecting the consumers.
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