PhonePe Payment Gateway And Mastercard Partner To Roll Out Ecosystem-Wide Device Tokenisation

India, gear up for a new digital checkout experience! PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG), in partnership with Mastercard has introduced its Device Tokenization solution, which is a significant move in bettering online payment security and convenience. The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 saw the unveiling of this unique milestone feature.

So how will this move help? This feature will allow users to save their card once on the PhonePe app. Post that, they can seamlessly use it across all participating online platforms. This way, you won’t have to repeatedly enter card details. This “save once, use everywhere” initiative will combine security with simplicity.

ixigo, an AI-driven travel platforms and PhonePe’s exclusive partner for flight, bus, and train bookings, has become the first merchant to go live with this capability. The integration allows millions of ixigo users to make faster and safer card payments while booking their travel.

This collaboration further witnesses the coming forth of Mastercard which will utilize its global expertise in secure tokenization and PhonePe’s expansive merchant network, enabling frictionless one-tap checkouts. “For merchants, the benefits are immediate — fewer drop-offs, smoother payment flows, and improved conversion rates. For users, it means faster, more secure transactions powered by trusted partners,” PhonePe said in a statement.

RBI had in its recent guidelines allowed alternative authentication methods, enabling customers to use biometric verification — such as fingerprint or facial recognition. Users can complete transactions through PhonePe’s device tokens, thus removing the need for OTP-based approvals.

PhonePe said that the process ensures a safe, compliant, and one-click payment experience for users across the ecosystem.

“At PhonePe PG, our focus has always been on making payments effortless, fast, and secure. Partnering with Mastercard helps us expand that vision — combining innovation, compliance, and convenience for both merchants and customers. With Device Tokenization, merchants like ixigo can now offer one-tap, trusted checkouts that improve user experience and business outcomes,” Ankit Gaur, Head of Payment Gateway and Online Merchants at PhonePe said.

“Mastercard remains committed to advancing secure, inclusive, and scalable digital payments. Our collaboration with PhonePe strengthens this commitment by empowering businesses with trusted technology and giving consumers confidence in every transaction. Together, we’re building a safer digital commerce ecosystem for India,” Satya Padhiary, Vice President, Digital & Fintech, South Asia, Mastercard noted.

“A great travel experience begins the moment a user starts interacting with our platform. With PhonePe PG’s Device Tokenization powered by Mastercard, we’re enabling smoother, more secure checkouts that make the booking journey faster and more reliable for millions of travelers,” Nitin Gurha, SVP – Flight & Hotel Business at ixigo noted.

PhonePe further said that the partnership with Mastercard builds on PhonePe PG’s earlier tokenization integrations with Visa, further broadening its suite of secure payment solutions for businesses and consumers across India.

