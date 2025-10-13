PhonePe Unveils Next-Gen SmartSpeaker With Integrated Card Payments

PhonePe has launched its new SmartPOD, a next-generation smart speaker that also accepts card payments, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. The device is built in India and combines the features of a SmartSpeaker and a Point of Sale (POS) machine in one affordable product. The SmartPOD is designed for small and medium merchants who mostly take UPI payments but miss out on customers who prefer to pay by debit or credit cards.

This new device lets them accept both QR code and card payments, helping them reach more customers and boost sales. According to Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe, the SmartPOD is a natural upgrade from the company’s earlier smart speakers. While the previous versions helped merchants get instant voice confirmation for UPI transactions, the SmartPOD now adds full card payment support.

This makes digital payment acceptance more inclusive for small shop owners, allowing even the smallest local businesses to accept cards easily and affordably. The SmartPOD carries forward all the popular features from SmartSpeaker 2.0 — including celebrity voice alerts, 4G connectivity, and fast charging.

It supports payments from all leading card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, and American Express, and works with both tap-to-pay (NFC) and chip (EMV) cards. To improve ease of use, the device includes a customer-facing display showing the transaction amount and a merchant-facing screen for entering amounts. It also has a keypad for PIN entry and generates e-charge slips for every card payment, ensuring security and convenience. PhonePe will continue offering a range of payment devices, giving merchants the flexibility to choose the model that best fits their business size and payment needs. With this approach, the company aims to make digital transactions simple and accessible for all types of merchants across India.

