Poco F7 Review: A Spec-loaded Speedster That Races Past Its Price Tag

Poco is known for its value propositions and always brings in products that are true value for money. From their entry-level C series to the F series, all their phones come at a price point that gives the rivals a run for their money. With the new Poco F7, the brand continues to do just that by bringing in some serious specifications that punch way above its price point.

This shows that the F7 continues the legacy of the F series and gives users a dream performance beast. But do the on-paper specifications and features translate to real-life performance? Do the upgrades make this the best in the lot, or does the competition offer something better? Let’s deep dive into the Poco F7 review and find out.

Poco F7 Design and Build

The Poco F7 brings a really unique design that gives the phone a trendy and youth-centric vibe. The best part is that it’s made of premium materials like glass and metal, which give it a much more high-end feel. This display also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection for added durability. Along with this, Poco has also experimented with the design on the rear and the camera layout with the 2 green lines between dual camera setup gives it a futuristic touch. The device comes in three colours, with the standout being the Cyber Silver edition. This variant features a dual-tone black and silver finish along with Qualcomm branding. If you prefer a more muted and subtle look, the brand also offers simpler Phantom Black and Frost White options.

One thing that really stood out is how wide the phone is. Although it isn’t the easiest to handle with one hand, the phone excels when it comes to enjoying videos. The generous screen size draws you in, making platforms like YouTube and Netflix feel more engaging and cinematic. The device also has a massive battery, but surprisingly doesn’t feel all that heavy. That’s the magic of silicon-carbon battery tech that Poco has used well to fit in a large battery without making the phone bulky.

Surprisingly, Poco has also given IP68/IP69 water resistance, which is rare to see in devices in this price range and adds an extra layer of assurance to the device.

Poco F7 Display

Talking about the display, the Poco F7 brings a great-looking screen. The phone features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brand doesn’t stop there as Poco uses a 1.5K resolution panel, which adds more detail to the immersive visuals.

From my own use, I found the display fantastic for binge-watching web series—it truly felt like a treat. The vibrant colours and sharp visuals, likely owed to its Dolby Vision support, made everything pop. On top of that, the phone’s stereo speakers get impressively loud and provide clear, immersive sound, which really elevates the overall multimedia experience. Brightness isn't an issue either; with up to 3200 nits, the screen stays easily readable even when I'm outside.

I also noticed Poco has stepped up its game with screen comfort. Thanks to the 3840 Hz PWM dimming, I could look at the display for longer stretches without feeling like my eyes were getting tired.

Poco F7 Performance

The main highlight of the Poco F7 is its performance. It honestly leaves much of the competition behind. With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, this phone offers performance close to that of flagship devices, especially when you consider its price. Paired with twelve gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and options for two hundred fifty-six or five hundred twelve gigabytes of UFS 4.1 storage, the device feels far more powerful than most in its range.

In daily use, everything feels fast. Apps open right away, multitasking is smooth, and animations flow well. For gaming, the phone handles all the big titles I used without any trouble. Games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile played smoothly, and for BGMI fans, you get very high frame rates from the very first use. Even more demanding games like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves run without issues. The device can get a bit warm, mainly because it's pushing its hardware, and the glass and metal frame can make this more noticeable. However, the phone does not slow down much, so you can enjoy long gaming sessions without worrying about the performance dropping.

Looking at benchmark results, the Poco F7 keeps up with the best. On Geekbench 6, it scores around two thousand for single-core and a bit over six thousand for multi-core. In the 3DMark WildLife Extreme test, it scores just under four thousand.

On the AnTuTu front, the device is just under two million. These numbers match up with how fast the phone feels in actual use, making it a solid choice for anyone who wants a powerful device. Meanwhile, on the software front, the smartphone runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

The overall experience is smooth, and the interface feels polished. There are a few extra apps pre-installed, but these can be removed if you do not need them. The haptic feedback is gentle; while it may not match the best flagship phones, it does its job well. Another nice feature is Bluetooth version six, which helps maintain a stable connection with wireless earbuds and other Bluetooth devices. In summary, the Poco F7 stands out for its strong performance and solid user experience.

Poco F7 Camera

The Poco F series is quite upfront when it comes to cameras. The smartphone is equipped with a main camera that captures extremely detailed shots and an ultra-wide lens that is handy for broader scenes. On the photography and video front, the image stabilisation is quite amazing, making everything look smoother and less shaky.

Photos clicked with this smartphone tend to be quite vivid, often producing colours that are more punchy and saturated than in real life. For instance, I noticed in one bike photo the cycle’s colour appeared much brighter and almost pink, whereas the actual bike is a more muted red.

A pleasant surprise is the ultra-wide camera, which does a better job at showing colours as they are, closer to what you see in person. The trade-off, however, is that some of the finer details get lost due to the lower resolution. I also appreciated a small camera feature that’s perfect for capturing things in motion—this really helps when shooting fast scenes like bustling streets or traffic, and feels especially useful for anyone who enjoys street photography.

Low-light shots are an area that could use some work. Pictures lose some sharpness and you start to notice a bit of grain, though most night-time images still come out decent enough. For video recording, the phone is able to deliver steady and clear clips with sharp colours, even at higher settings and quality. On the other hand, the selfie camera produces sharp results and is capable of smoother videos for calls or quick vlogs.

All things considered, the camera setup on this F series phone is definitely improved, but there is still space for further refinement, especially in getting colour reproduction and night shots just right. With a bit more fine-tuning, the camera could truly become one of the phone’s standout features.

Poco F7 Battery

The Poco F7 truly stands out for its battery life. It features a battery with a capacity of seven thousand five hundred fifty milliampere hours, which means the phone can easily last for two complete days under normal use. A particularly useful feature is the phone’s ability to provide reverse wireless charging at twenty-two point five watts. This allows you to use the Poco F7 to charge other devices such as earbuds or even another phone, making it a practical choice for frequent travelers or anyone often in need of extra power.

Poco also takes things a step further by including a fast charger that supplies ninety watts of power. This charger can bring the phone's battery from empty to full in just under one hour, which is quite notable. Even during periods of heavy use, like multitasking or playing games, the phone comfortably makes it through a full day without needing a recharge. Overall, the Poco F7 offers outstanding battery performance that will satisfy both casual and demanding users.

Poco F7 Verdict

The Poco F7 begins at thirty-one thousand nine hundred ninety-nine rupees for the version that comes with twelve gigabytes of memory and two hundred fifty-six gigabytes of storage, making it a device that truly delivers excellent value for its price. This phone meets the growing demand for high-performance gadgets at prices that are more accessible, providing top-level performance without putting too much strain on your finances.

What really adds to its appeal is the large battery capacity, making it perfect for users who often find themselves switching between different apps, handling multiple tasks, and facing long periods away from a charger. Whether you are into gaming, binge-watching series, or simply managing your daily workload, the Poco F7 easily keeps up and never seems to struggle.

It is a dream come true for anyone who wants outstanding performance and a smooth user experience, but does not want to pay for a premium flagships. So, if you are searching for a phone with the best performance, a long-lasting battery, a premium build, and a bright, colorful display, the Poco F7 stands out as one of the most convincing choices in its price category.

Video for the interview:-

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.