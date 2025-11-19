Pottatte Padakkam! Sunfeast Yippee Noodles Collaborates With Rapper Neeraj Madhav To Create Snacking-Rap

Kochi: Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles and Kerala-based rapper and actor Neeraj Madhav have collaborated to launch a one-of-its-kind rap song celebrating the unique snack-culture of Kerala.

The Song titled “Pottatte Padakkam!” taps into the growing wave of rap in the state — and playfully shines the spotlight on an everyday moment and is now streaming on all major audio platforms.

The song composed and sang by Neeraj Madhav himself, opens on a core scenario: A young boy, tired and hungry after a long day of study, flops onto the sofa. His Mom meanwhile, is grooving to visual beats of Neeraj Madhav’s rap and dance on the TV. She then hands him a bowl of YiPPee! and as he takes his first slurp, the mood shifts. His energy rebounds, the rap kicks in. The happy boy now joins the dance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"YiPPee! embodies all things fun, energy and excitement. A brand that encourages consumers to be ‘full of life’. With this unexpected collab YiPPee! is bringing all of that to the hearts and homes of Kerala. The electrifying tempo of the song and Neeraj’s strong connect with Malayali families perfectly hits the right chords. It’s all about the family moment, the evening snack break, the energy-boosting bowl, delivered with rap, rhythm and fun," said ITC in a statement.

Ali Harris Shere, BU Chief Executive Snacks, Foods & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Limited. said, “We believe that every bowl of YiPPee! has the potential to turn an ordinary evening into an extraordinary moment of fun & excitement. With this cultural anthem in Kerala, we’re excited to take our brand promise to the next level”.

Neeraj Madhav, rapper, composer and actor said that he instantly connected with the idea when YiPPee! approached him

"Rap in Kerala is still finding its unique sound, and this project gave me a chance to merge that evolving rhythm with something we all love — food and family. The anthem is full of heart, energy and local vibes — just like Kerala itself!” said Madhav.