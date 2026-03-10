Kiteskraft Productions LLP recently proudly presented an initiative “The Power of Vision: Leaders Crafting Impact Across Sectors.” The goal of the initiative is to recognise leaders, entrepreneurs from different sectors who are driving innovation and working in a way that demonstrate their professional excellence, aiming to celebrate these individuals for their meaningful impact across both education and education sectors. These trailblazers went beyond their boundaries and inspired change to empower communities. They are working towards the goal of driving sustainable growth while playing a role in ongoing developments across their respective sectors. The trailblazers are working for progress and long term impact of our nation through their work and professional contributions with a focus on knowledge.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar: Dr. Sanjeev Kumar is a famed scholar, legal expert, author and entrepreneur who holds a Doctor of Literature D.Lit and advanced credentials from MIT in Boston, USA, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. As a founder of educational initiatives and Supreme Court advocate, the legal expert continues to promote knowledge, social empowerment and language with his work spanning from literature, corporate leadership, law to social development. The scholar represents a rare blend of professional and intellectual experience with an experience of 35 year remarkable career. He is also a prolific writer who has authored nearly 290 books which covered literature, law and children’s education.

Dr. Rajesh Takyar: Dr. Rajesh Takyar is a renowned author, entrepreneur and spiritual thinker who has written a straightforward interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita so that everyone can understand the meaning of Lord Krishna’s teachings to apply them in their daily lives. Dr. Takyar is committed to goal of making the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita accessible to general public in a detailed, simple and easy to understand verses. He has written ten books on it which covered ten chapters where he has explained and commented on the verses with more books to be available soon. Many readers of the book face issue due to complex words written in it and struggle to grasp the exact meaning of verses. Solving this problem, he has explained each chapter of the Bhagavad Gita in a very clear and accessible language that any common man can understand.

BLEEVO: BLEEVO is a women led emerging advertisement and marketing startup based in Chennai which follows the strong client first approach with a strategic clarity powering the company’s vision and growth. The company is steadily building its identity as a future ready agency focusing on 360-degree marketing by delivering integrated brand solutions ranging from strategic planning and branding to digital execution and campaign management led by the leadership team including Ramya Ravi, Logeswari, Mahima Singha, and Lakshanika. Logeswari ensures that seamless campaign execution happens with a focus on operational excellence whereas Mahima Singha focuses on thoughtful engagement of clients which ultimately strengthens the brand communication. Lakshanika adds fresh perspectives inspiring innovation through creative storytelling. Together, the leadership team is driving the agency forward through a shared commitment of building impactful brands with ambition and creativity while embodying the spirit of Bleevo, “Believe. Evolve. Lead.”

Dr. S. Shantha Kumar: Dr. S. Shantha Kumar is an environmentalist, entrepreneur, social activist, and trainer, who comes from an agricultural family. He was born on 18 February 1976 in Kodumudi, Tamil Nadu. He leads multiple ventures with Shree Shakthi Environmental Center being one of the ventures which is a 22 acre agroforestry and training hub with over 18,000 plus trees and more than 250 plant varieties. The environmentalist has been closely associated with Forest College and Research Institute. He has gone through a lot of Agroforestry related trainings and planted over 3.15 lakhs saplings across Tamil Nadu, creating parks, bird sanctuaries, and green industrial spaces. Dr. Kumar \\has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to environment conservation, agroforestry and development community which lead to more than 25 national and international awards including Tamil Nadu Government Green Champion Award and Honorary Doctorates.

Kamna Sharma: Kamna Sharma is a passionate actress and dynamic businesswoman. The actress continues to build her identity through her performances and creative pursuits which shows her deep love for the entertainment industry. Kamna also manages her business ventures alongside her acting career with her determined, clear and strategic mindset. She maintains strong work ethics and known for her dedication to work with confidence. The actress actively participates in charity initiatives. This reflects her belief that true success comes from empowering others. Kamna Sharma continues to motivate and evolve through her on screen work and her efforts off-screen by creating a meaningful and lasting impact on society.

Dr. Alok Kumar Kar: Dr. Alok Kumar Kar is distinguished Chairman of the Franklin Group of Institutions. He has developed progressive academic frameworks that are aligned with evolving industry. The focus of this framework is to address student needs through consistent effort and strategic foresight. Dr. Kar is widely respected for his relentless hard work to higher education by his visionary leadership efforts and transformative contributions. Dr. Kar is known for strengthening the institutional growth, modernized curricula and promoting faculty empowerment with his tireless work ethic. He is deeply committed to social responsibility evident by his focus on advance inclusive community development and education which demonstrate how integrity create meaningful and lasting impact on society. He often guides industry oriented programs that focus on skills which has significantly improved the employability of students.

Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik: Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik(MBBS, MD) is a distinguished diabetologist is popularly known as True Enemy of Diabetes. Dr. A. Naik offers online consultations to patients via WhatsApp for diabetes, obesity, post-menopausal syndrome, PCOD, and thyroid disorders. Dr. A. Naik is a a Diploma holder in Endocrinology and Diabetes, Fellow of leading diabetes organizations including Diabetes India, the Euro-Asian Academy of Clinical Diabetology, and the Indian Society of Chronomedicine and trained at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Naik has dedicated his career to combating metabolic disorders through an integrative approach and treated more than 1 lakh diabetes patients using yoga, exercise, nutrition, and minimal medication over the past decade. He is the founder of Sweet Life Diabetes Care & Research Center launched in 2012, located in Sundergarh, Odisha.

Marc Fernandes: Dia Hotels & Homes is emerging as a dynamic force in India’s boutique hospitality sector founded in 2018, established with a clear mission to deliver stylish and experiential stays at accessible prices with a focus on bridging the gap between expensive luxury chains and inconsistent budget hotels. The company is led by first-generation entrepreneur Marc Fremiot Fernandes who led the rapid expansion across multiple destinations originating from Goa. The company follows an innovative asset-light partnership model which allows property owners and developers to transform existing spaces into contemporary, design-driven stays fulfilling the rising demand for modern yet affordable travel experiences by combining comfort, technology-enabled booking, and consistent service standards. This way, the brand is continuously redefining mid segment hospitality for today’s travellers.

Krishna B. Kondey: Visionary entrepreneurs Krishna B. Kodey and Swatika Parmar founded iAVATARS to pioneer a unique space at intersection of artificial intelligence and human emotion. We live in an era where technology increasingly replaces human interaction. However, iAVATARS is redefining how innovation can strengthen emotional connections by their concept the iA VLA. The iA VLA is an AI powered companion which is designed to preserve the voice. The AI companion also preserves the personality of loved ones by capturing conversations, experiences, and subtle feelings. VLA in iA VLA refers to Virtual Loved Assistant. The platform enables people to maintain meaningful connections across distance and time. It focuses not only on innovation but also on preserving human presence by thoughtful blend of AI and empathy and offering a new dimension to relationships in the ever growing digital world.

Ankit Vasdev: Ankit Vasdev is a seasonal real estate professional who has successfully guided clients in securing ideal homes and strategic investment opportunities in his 15 years of entrepreneurial experience. Ankit has worked with some of the industry’s most reputed developers, including Godrej, Prestige, Sobha, County, and Experion, which led to his expertise in communication, negotiation, and relationship management and strong professional foundation in banking and insurance sales. His client centric approach enables informed and confident proper decisions which is built by years of ethical services, experience, transparency, market insight. Ankit believes in continuous learning and actively seeks meaningful collaborations with industry leaders and clients. This way, he stays ahead of evolving market trends with a sense of professionalism, trust, and long term partnerships.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP is a premier organiser of National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies across sectors like Education, Business, Healthcare, NGOs, and Entertainment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP was established in 2019. Kiteskraft, recognised by Scholar's Book of World Records, honors individuals who drive innovation and outcome-based learning as a part of its mission to recognise excellence across various sectors. Kiteskraft, registered under MCA, is certified by ISO and MSME. It organises industry focused events aimed at encouraging collaboration and knowledge exchange and continues to work across initiatives designed to support sectoral dialogue and engage professionals.

