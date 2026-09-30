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Powering global intelligence wave: 10 Indian industry giants shaping AI future for world

Enabled by world-class engineering scale, strong corporate investment, and a focused commitment to solve real-world problems globally, these ten industry leaders demonstrate that the future of artificial intelligence is being engineered, scaled, and deployed out of India.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Powering global intelligence wave: 10 Indian industry giants shaping AI future for world

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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