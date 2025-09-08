Preparing For The Revolution Of Credit Cards Customer Service: The Story Of One Crucial Innovation Process

Customer service was always the litmus test for any bank. For millions of people, calling any bank means endless phone menus, repeating data-worthy information to the credit card register, and an anticlimactic wait with a prerecorded greeting from a human voice. Surely if it is affecting indeed millions of customers,it is not just a mere irritation ramping operational costs but eroding the trust that customers have with operational systems.

GenNext Generation Initiation

The environment was crucial to the formation of the early career of Vijay Kumar Sridharan as he was just beginning to make an impact. The last decade has witnessed Sridharan emerge as a name widely identified with weaving tech with human law. Instead of automating jobs, and thereby removing humans from the picture, his goal was to design systems that experts claim make customer service "faster, more convenient, and more personal." His career trajectory is that of one converting disruption into innovation.

Building the Foundation at OneMain

The services of OneMain Financial were crucial to Sridharan's very first real opportunity to create a transformation in the field of customer service.

The challenge for OneMain Solutions was this: With nearly a 70-year-old company, the insurer acts on behalf of customers nearly through 1,600 branches and a receivables portfolio worth $20.5 billion. Most customers would either go into a branch or call a representative, creating strain on the already challenged call centers.

Then, along came the pandemic, which severely stretched the call centers; call volumes went through the roof, and even the requests for a basic level of support for customers meant unheard-even longer waits than in normal times. Sridharan knew that there was an instant urge to create a digital channel that could serve customers at scale; hence, the SMS bot and the in-house AI chatbot known as Zander were good to go by March-April 2020.

"Zander" gained special status as a kind of digital concierge: jet-setting from client to client, fulfilling routine appointments such as checking one's insurance claim status, which at one time required a live agent to entertain. Backing for this is surely coming in from figures: The chatbot autonomously handled some 42 percent of service requests. A gift for the SMS option came for the ones who were not web portal savvy, but the texting option was fine by them.

Then, the most obvious benefits were realized. A complete reduction of abandonment to 1% was recorded, which was 67% less than before; conversation restarts plummeted by 70%. Agents used to be required to devote all their attention to a single phone call are now able to handle from two to three simultaneous chat sessions, thereby improving their work efficiency without losing that human touch in conversations.

The effect transcended metrics. Customers somehow liked being able to get a quick answer rather than being stuck on hold; employees felt supported by the tools aiding them along with heavy workloads. Sridharan earned the OneMain's Main Event Award for his leadership in this regard-the award bestowed on only 0.5% of technologists in the company.

Following That at Last, the Innovation Goes Back to Goldman Sachs and Apple Card

Not content with his continued success at OneMain, he sought yet another challenge: at Goldman Sachs, he works currently as a VP of software engineering on the customer experience for Apple Card, considered perhaps the most closely watched product in consumer finance.

Big time expectations. Apple customers are used to a smooth and elegant experience, and Goldman Sachs was supposed to put forth that at scale. Sridharan has worked on intent-based routing systems that rely on NLP and ML to serve the users more efficiently. Instead of putting them through hard IVR menus, the cardholder can state their requirements in natural language. The AI then goes about analyzing the intent and routes them either to automated solutions or a human expert.

Simultaneously, Sridharan went on to upgrade the chat platform in which automation was able to cover almost all incoming queries. Still, he wanted to maintain that fine balance: automation where it adds value, human agents where empathic judgement was needed. This mix of human-touch efficiency became instrumental once again in the transformation of customer service for Apple Card.

Recognition Outside the Company Walls

Changes affected the ease of doing things for the consumer and the service providers alike, thus promoting industry recognition. In 2024, the Apple Card earned its first-ever JD Power Award for Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction-No Annual Fee Class. The card had entered again into the Customer Satisfaction rankings with improvements in service being felt by people across the country.

For Sridharan, this validation came through the recognition and confirmed the philosophy that had been maturing in his mind since the earliest days, namely that technology should lessen the burden of interaction for customers rather than being yet another obstacle.

Philosophy of Application Innovation

Sridharan states that deliberate innovation can indeed bring about change. During the pandemic, customers of OneMain found the digital tools being launched to obtain services while traditional call centers experienced severe strain. His association with Goldman Sachs in developing and supporting the service for Apple Card has allowed for a major financial product to meet the demand of one of the highest-value customer bases in the world.

Most of his style is instilled through academic journey. Sridharan pursued Electrical and Electronics Engineering as a bachelor's degree from College of Engineering, Guindy, followed by masters in Management Information Systems in University of Houston. He most recently completed a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, giving him a vast range of interesting and highly technical skills.

Those who worked closely with him usually emphasize his patience in listening to the true needs of the customer and then custom design solutions appropriate to those needs—and the same for the employee. During the pandemic, OneMain service representatives witnessed his solutions at work, as they enabled representatives to handle more conversations while retaining a humane touch. Goldman Sachs goes on with this same philosophy, that is, insisting that the latest AI and machine learning models be an enhancement to service, with the human touch being created by real people themselves.

Consequently, a more broad lesson is that financial institutions can modernize while keeping the human experience intact. Repetitive questions and mundane processes are taken care of by automation; thus, the highly skilled professionals stall on complicated and emotionally charged cases that need empathy and judgment. Proper application of this balancing keeps the end cost down while firmly cementing the customer's trust.

About Vijay Kumar Sridharan

Vijay Kumar Sridharan is a VP software engineering at Goldman Sachs with responsibilities for digital customer service and AI-enabled solutions for consumer finance. His past jobs were held with OneMain Financial, where he was working toward digital transformation: building an SMS bot with a custom-made chatbot called "Zander" that was able to fulfill 42% of service requests, keeping abandon rates to 1%, and decreasing interaction restarts by 70%. Sridharan received the Main Event Award at OneMain for his leadership during the onset of the COVID-19 crisis; only the top 0.5% of the company's technologists are honored with this award.

Sridharan had an education of Bachelor in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy; Master's in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston; and being a PG Program holder in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. However, his career studied one track: to use technology to better lives by making financial services accessible to everyone and made efficient and human.