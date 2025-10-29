Prikansha Luthra, Award-Winning Defence Manufacturing Entrepreneur, Leading Charge At Atmanirbhar Bharat And Indigenous Defence

The defence industry in India is in the midst of critical change as the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is being defined. The programme, which was initiated to ensure that the nation would not be dependent on imports and increase local-level competencies, has put defence production at the centre of national interests. With the increased global geopolitical threats combined with the technological achievements of India, technological superiority and the creation of resilient supply chains are no longer a choice; it is a necessity.

Another aspect that is transforming the design, production, and deployment of defence systems involves advanced manufacturing that is driven by automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and additive manufacturing. India’s native industry is slowly gaining the ability to compete on the international level as seen in aerospace components to unmanned systems and protective equipment. However, technology is one of the pillars of this change, but leadership is also paramount. In this scenario, the increasing number of women entrepreneurs is transforming the ecosystem and intensifying self-reliance in India.

Feminism And Bharat Atmanirbhar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is not merely the construction of factories and production lines, it is the mobilisation of human potential in all its sectors. Women play an important role in this change. Not only do they help in this by increasing the scope of the decision-making base due to their presence in leadership positions in the sectors of defence technology as well as manufacturing, but they also make sure that the sector also enjoys the advantage of different perspectives and skill sets.

Women are no longer underrepresented in defence, now they are entering boardrooms, laboratories and manufacturing plants and they bring with them skills in strategy, finance and operations. Their involvement is assisting India to seal crucial loopholes in defence innovation besides making sure that the concept of self-reliance is embracing and progressive.

According to Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), leadership in defence tech has nothing to do with gender: it has everything to do with clarity of vision, the risk to be innovative, or the readiness to take responsibility at the moment when it counts. Her words represent a larger reality: Atmanirbhar Bharat will not be able to win unless women themselves make its lines.

High-Technology Production And Defence Self-Sufficiency

Industry 4.0 technologies are also being embraced by the defence industry in the search for efficiency, quality, and innovation. The errors are also being minimized and high-precision engineering is made possible with the help of automation and robotics. The 3D printing technique (also known as additive manufacturing) has been a game-changer since it can easily be used to prototype missile bodies, UAV parts and other military hardware immediately. These technologies reduce the lead times and make India more receptive to evolving threats.

Supply chain resilience is also valuable. The recent global shocks demonstrated the weakness of excessive dependence on foreign suppliers. Intelligent logistics and AI-based predictive maintenance are currently being implemented to optimise resource utilisation, ensure timely production and strengthen local supply chains. Together with these technologies, India is not only producing more on its shores, it is ensuring its independence in some of its defence capabilities.

The Management Of Prikansha Luthra

Prikansha Luthra is also one of the new breeds of entrepreneurs who operate in the best interests of the private enterprise and national security in this ever-evolving scenario. With a journalism background and background in a business family, she is co-founder of VTDS, one of the companies that is emerging in the defence manufacturing sector in the defence manufacturing industry of India.

Her activity in the company is directed towards management and efficiency of operations and leading innovation. She ensures the firm stays steady and manages its resources in a strategic manner to ensure long-term growth.

I understood that it was not going to be an easy task when I accepted this role. Defence space is very technical and it is strongly regulated and traditionally classified. Nevertheless, nothing can stop women; however, it has made us, Prikansha Luthra observes. Her contribution is also evident in her selection as a Women Entrepreneur in Defence Manufacturing. It is a personal accomplishment and at the same time an indicator that the women leaders now are part of Indian defence industry future.

The role of businesses, such as Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions is crucial to the achievement of the vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat. These companies are cutting down on imports by integrating high-technology manufacturing and building indigenous capacity as well as adhering to national policies such as the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP).

The uniqueness of the path taken by Prikansha Luthra is that it brings out the collision point of individualistic will, entrepreneurial foresight and national aspiration. Her leadership in VTDS explains how women entrepreneurs are closing the divide between the private enterprise and the wider security goals in India.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

With India heading to its centenary of independence under the Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda, defence self-reliance will be one of the pillars of nation building. There are women entrepreneurs such as Prikansha Luthra who are already having a major role to play in this direction. Their efforts are making sure that not only is the defence industry in India technologically modernized but also resilient, inclusive, and competitive in the world.

With innovation being connected to financial prudence and operational discipline, Prikansha Luthra is contributing to a building of an ecosystem whereby Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a slogan; it is a reality in development. Her fame, as well as her management of VTDS, is a testimony to the fact that women are no longer players in the shadows. They are in the driving seat and driving the vision of defence of India to the future.