/PropTech platform Houssed hosts exclusive broker meet in Indore to strengthen real estate partnerships

A fast-growing proptech firm, Houssed.com organised an exclusive networking event of the real estate fraternity, channel partners and high performing associates from various micro-markets of Indore at Marriott Indore on July 15. The Indore meet was centered on an important paradigm shift that is defining the real estate industry today: A transition from disorganised brokerage business to a streamlined, technology-driven real estate deal.
A market poised for next phase of growth
Indore continues to strengthen its position as one of Central India's fastest-growing real estate destinations, driven by rapid urban expansion, infrastructure development, and the emergence of new commercial and IT corridors. Localities such as Super Corridor, Ujjain Road, MR-10, AB Bypass, and other growth pockets are witnessing increasing buyer interest, supported by improving connectivity, educational institutions, healthcare infrastructure, and expanding employment opportunities.
The discussion focused on:
With Indore evolving into a major economic and technology hub, Houssed believes the city offers significant long-term opportunities for both homebuyers and investors. Houssed is empowering its trusted associate network with the right tools, brand, and support to deliver a superior home-buying experience. They are:
Advanced CRM & Lead Management to efficiently manage customer inquiries and follow-ups.
Verified Property Listings that enable associates to offer transparent and reliable property recommendations.
High-Quality Customer Leads to help associates focus on genuine buying opportunities.
A Trusted & Growing Brand that enhances customer confidence and credibility during the buying journey.
Dedicated Relationship Management to ensure prompt assistance and seamless operations.
Together, these initiatives enable Houssed Associates to provide faster service, greater transparency, and a seamless property-buying experience while growing their business on a trusted, technology-enabled platform.
Recognising performance in a challenging market
The Indore meet also featured a recognition segment for top-performing associates who have demonstrated consistency in customer handling despite slowing market conditions.
Leadership perspective: Building a smarter ecosystem
Speaking at the event, CEO Utsav Ladiwala, widely regarded as one of the Best leader for proptech in India's evolving real estate ecosystem, shared his perspective on Indore's market and Houssed's role in addressing it: "The future of Indore's real estate lies in informed decision-making. As the city expands, buyers need trusted guidance to identify locations with strong long-term growth potential."
Under his leadership, Houssed has expanded into a multi-city network focused on combining technology with on-ground expertise to improve real estate transactions at scale, even in markets facing near-term headwinds.
Strong associate network across residential, commercial and plotting segments
Through its trusted associate network and customer-first approach, Houssed continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler in Indore's evolving real estate landscape, helping the city move from stagnation toward structured, sustainable growth.
About Houssed.com
Houssed.com is India's fastest-growing PropTech platform, offering verified property listings, insights, and full-stack support to brokers and homebuyers across 40 cities. With a mission to eliminate opacity in real estate, Houssed.com combines advanced technology with human expertise to create faster, safer, and smarter transactions. For more information, visit houssed.com.
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