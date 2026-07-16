Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /PropTech platform Houssed hosts exclusive broker meet in Indore to strengthen real estate partnerships

PropTech platform Houssed hosts exclusive broker meet in Indore to strengthen real estate partnerships

With Indore evolving into a major economic and technology hub, Houssed believes the city offers significant long-term opportunities for both homebuyers and investors.  

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
PropTech platform Houssed hosts exclusive broker meet in Indore to strengthen real estate partnerships

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
51 Sixes! Shreyas Iyer's PBKS dethroned as Washington Freedom break World record for...
Major League Cricket4 min ago
2
Batman Part II release11 min ago
3
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike16 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202627 min ago
5
Reliance Broadcast Network29 min ago