Pt. Rahul Kaushl bursts secrets of $360M Rudraksha industry

Recently, the trend of wearing Rudraksha has increased manyfold. Because of easy access to information on the internet, people tend to believe anything that comes online. Pandit Rahul Kaushl found this particularly irksome because he feels a close connection with Lord Shiva and he wants people to know the truths and real facts about Rudraksha. That’s why he decided to hold a course named, “Rudraksha Rahasya Course.” It was held in New Delhi’s 5-Star hotel named La Meridian. People from all over the world and from varied professions joined the course.

This was how he opened the course: “I get asked the very same questions every day, like:

Can I wear Rudraksha while eating non-veg?

Is the water test the true test to check the authenticity of Rudraksha?

Can I wear two Rudrakshas at once?

How to check if the Rudraksha is original?

In what conditions will it be considered that Rudrakshas are khandit (they can no longer be put to use)? Today, I plea to burst all the wrongly prevalent myths and request you all to support me in this endeavour. So whenever you go out and people ask you the same questions, make sure you are leading them to the right path.”

During the Q & A session, one of the students got up and asked the truth about the “Burn Test.” Rahul tried to dig deeper to understand what thought process led people to opt for the Burn Test by asking a question — “Why would you put a Rudraksha to fire?” The student replied, “To check if it is original!” “And how do you think the test will work?” the Occult Master asked. It’s quite simple - if the Rudraksha is real, it won’t burn. But if it is not real, it will burn, because a Rudraksha is considered to be a tear of Bholenath, and anything this holy cannot burn,” the student replied.

Then Rahul again asked the question, “If you get an apple as Prasad from a Mandir, would you consider putting it on fire to check if the Prasad is original or not?” The student was silent. Then he continued and said, “Gone are the days when magic used to happen; the days when a girl was born from fire, like Draupadi or Sita. That was Satyug and Dvaparyug. We are in Kalyug, where belief is your biggest power. It is a common thing that anything organic — no matter how holy it is — can be burnt if it is subjected to prolonged heat. Of course, you can’t expect the Rudraksha to pass the Agneepariksha (अग्निपरिक्षा) like Goddess Sita did. So instead of doing this, make sure to buy the Rudraksha from a trusted website that offers you a lab certificate along with it. To clear your suspicions further, you can even order the X-ray report. But for God’s sake, don’t trust the water test and the burn test.”

Then he tackled the “Water Test” thing. What people do is — after buying a Rudraksha, they immediately put it in a glass of water. They believe that if the Rudraksha floats, then it’s unoriginal. But if it sits in the water, it is real. When Rudraksha sellers came to know of this fact, they started putting mercury in Rudraksha to make it heavy and then filling it with brown colour. When people put it in water, it sits, and thus they believe that the Rudraksha is original. He urged people to follow beliefs with logic; otherwise, many scammers are there in the market who know your weak points, and they strike exactly there.

The class became really interesting when Occult Master Rahul Kaushl showed the students X-rays of Rudraksha to facilitate their learning on how to identify the real Rudraksha. He also hammered open a real Rudraksha for the curious students who wanted to see how a Rudraksha looks from inside. The students felt really fascinated, almost the way we used to feel as children while experimenting in chemistry labs.

Pandit Rahul Kaushl, owner of Pandit.com told the class that there are about 160 species of Rudrakshas, most of which are found in Asia. He also threw light on the cousins of Rudrakshas - Bhadraksha, Indraksha, and Rudrani. While there is mention of Rudrakshas in most of the ancient scriptures, there is very little information available on Bhadraksha and almost no information about Indraksha and Rudrani.

Final Comments

Pandit Rahul Kaushl is on a mission to eradicate the myths about Rudraksha from the root. He knows that the majority of the population of India are Bholenath’s bhakts (worshippers of Shiva), and this number convinces businessmen to target this particular group in the name of faith. Rudraksha has one of the biggest markets, and many vendors want to earn profit from it, which results in about 67% of people wearing fake Rudraksha that are made to pass the water test and burn test.

Without reading the holy scriptures, people are spreading do’s and don’ts about Rudraksha, which is absolutely wrong. Pandit Rahul Kaushl has started an initiative to burst all these myths, and he will continue this effort until he spreads significant awareness about it.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)