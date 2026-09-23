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PTC Group honoured at Nestle’s National CFA Event in Delhi for exceptional growth and five decades of partnership

The history of the relationship between PTC Group and Nestlé is rooted in the friendship that existed between the founder of the group and Ajay Pal Banga, the current president of the World Bank.

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
PTC Group honoured at Nestle’s National CFA Event in Delhi for exceptional growth and five decades of partnership

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