/PTC Group honoured at Nestle’s National CFA Event in Delhi for exceptional growth and five decades of partnership

The PTC Group has been honored at the National CFA Event of Nestlé in New Delhi, receiving outstanding awards for its long relationship with Nestlé and impressive growth in its region. It is yet another milestone in a relationship that is going beyond half a century. The history of the relationship between PTC Group and Nestlé is rooted in the friendship that existed between the founder of the group and Ajay Pal Banga, the current president of the World Bank.
In this regard, the Group is still being led by its founder and Chairman, Shree Prakash Singh, who at 75 is actively working with the Group along with the next generation. Aditya Prakash Singh is the grandson of Shree Prakash Singh and is working as a Vice President and is actively helping the Group move forward into a professional business entity.
The professional management of the Group is being done by CEO, Sanjay Chakrabarty, who has over 25 years of corporate experience including that with many multinational organisations. The CFO of the Group is Sudhir Shrivastav, an experienced finance professional. It must be noted that PTC Group’s latest appreciation from Nestlé comes at a time when the company has been experiencing steady growth in the region. The company’s region has been hailed as the fastest-growing region of Nestlé for three successive years, performing ahead of all other major regions in India.
The success of the company is also evident from the size of its aggregate business, which now stands above the US$1 billion level. While Nestle continues to be an integral part of its journey, the PTC Group has also been able to establish long-standing business ties with organizations like Reliance, Castrol, Reckitt Benckiser, and Ferrero, among more than a dozen other prominent international and national companies.
The magnitude of its distribution network is also reflected in the fact that it handles about 100 million cigarettes per year, thus making it a prominent distribution network in its region. The recent honors for the Singh family mean more than just business success, because they show how their long-standing legacy continues, blending the knowledge of its founder, professional management and youthful energy of the next generation.
The story which began more than 50 years ago, when the company was based on personal trust, has become the history of professionally-run organization of the US$1 billion+ size. Throughout all this period PTC Group tried to keep up the values that had determined its business from generation to generation: Quality, Safety, Performance and Ethics. Therefore, the recent awards at the national CFA ceremony of Nestlé mean not only a celebration of the Group’s achievements but also an evidence of its ongoing way into the future. Legacy created through generations. Business created for the future.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised)
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