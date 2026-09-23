/PTC Group honoured at Nestle’s National CFA Event in Delhi for exceptional growth and five decades of partnership

The story which began more than 50 years ago, when the company was based on personal trust, has become the history of professionally-run organization of the US$1 billion+ size. Throughout all this period PTC Group tried to keep up the values that had determined its business from generation to generation: Quality, Safety, Performance and Ethics. Therefore, the recent awards at the national CFA ceremony of Nestlé mean not only a celebration of the Group’s achievements but also an evidence of its ongoing way into the future. Legacy created through generations. Business created for the future.