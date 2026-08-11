Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /PVR INOX and Luxor team up for ultimate family movie fun; enjoy interactive activities till August 17

PVR INOX and Luxor team up for ultimate family movie fun; enjoy interactive activities till August 17

PVR INOX visitors can enjoy interactive colouring sessions, engage with the Luxor Crayola mascot and take home specially designed trial packs, extending the creative experience beyond the cinema.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
PVR INOX and Luxor team up for ultimate family movie fun; enjoy interactive activities till August 17

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kanikka Kapur recalls Sunny Deol’s powerful presence on sets, reveals Preity Zinta’s emotional reaction
2
3
4
5