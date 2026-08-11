/PVR INOX and Luxor team up for ultimate family movie fun; enjoy interactive activities till August 17

Commenting on the initiative, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director of Luxor Group said, “At Luxor Crayola, we believe creativity shouldn't be confined to classrooms or art tables, it should be part of everyday experiences. Cinemas have become important family destinations, making them a natural extension of our consumer engagement strategy. Through our collaboration with PVR INOX, we are creating moments where entertainment and creativity come together, allowing children to imagine, create and express themselves in a fun and memorable way.”