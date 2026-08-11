/PVR INOX and Luxor team up for ultimate family movie fun; enjoy interactive activities till August 17

New Delhi: Luxor Crayola is teaming up with PVR INOX to bring fun, creative family zones to theaters this August for a special on-ground activation during the release of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Independence Day weekend. Families visiting DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, and DLF Select CITYWALK from August 4 to 17 can enjoy special interactive activities celebrating Independence Day and the new movie, Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Luxor said that the activation will be hosted daily until August 17, welcoming families across all three participating PVR INOX properties. Visitors can enjoy interactive colouring sessions, engage with the Luxor Crayola mascot and take home specially designed trial packs, extending the creative experience beyond the cinema.
Designed to connect with children and families in a high-footfall entertainment environment, the activation features dedicated Luxor Crayola experience zones outside cinema halls. Young visitors can participate in interactive colouring activities, meet the Luxor Crayola mascot and receive specially curated trial crayon packs, transforming a movie outing into an opportunity for creative expression, said Luxor.
"The initiative reflects Luxor Crayola's vision of taking creativity beyond conventional touchpoints by engaging with children wherever they learn, play and explore. By integrating hands-on creative experiences into one of the country's most popular family entertainment destinations, the brand aims to inspire imagination while strengthening meaningful connections with consumers," said Luxor in a statement.
Commenting on the initiative, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director of Luxor Group said, “At Luxor Crayola, we believe creativity shouldn't be confined to classrooms or art tables, it should be part of everyday experiences. Cinemas have become important family destinations, making them a natural extension of our consumer engagement strategy. Through our collaboration with PVR INOX, we are creating moments where entertainment and creativity come together, allowing children to imagine, create and express themselves in a fun and memorable way.”
Expected to engage thousands of families during its run, the activation reinforces Luxor Crayola's broader strategy of building meaningful consumer experiences beyond traditional retail by connecting with children and parents across education, entertainment and family lifestyle platforms. Through such initiatives, the brand continues to strengthen its commitment to nurturing creativity, self-expression and joyful learning among the next generation.
"The collaboration is part of Luxor Crayola's broader strategy to build meaningful consumer experiences beyond traditional retail by engaging children and parents across education, entertainment and family lifestyle platforms. Through such initiatives, the brand continues to strengthen its commitment to nurturing creativity, self-expression and joyful learning among the next generation," said Luxor.
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