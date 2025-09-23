Rare Flight-View Display Caught By Passengers At Bangalore And Kanpur

Bengaluru: Considered a rarity, the scene above the enormous, perfectly shaped design stretching over a few acres of parcels of land adjacent to the Kempegowda International Airport runway welcomed passengers this week.

What initially appeared like a patchwork of green fields suddenly transformed into a perfect emblem announcing "Big Billion Days-23 Sept," rendered in bright yellows and blues. The installation was visible only from several hundred feet in the air, catching guests off guard. Phones came out, as passengers began clicking away, the videos permeated the internet in no time.

Rooftop logos and city billboards are very familiar terrains to frequent flyers, but a land-art dedicated solely to aerial visibility is very rare, even worldwide, and almost excluded in India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A similar giant ground canvas appears by Kanpur Airport, bringing the kitty into two big cities. Social media posts from both locations show equally surprised passengers sharing the same moment of revelation of the huge design during descent.

Urban design commentators have praised the intervention as a landmark "aero-view" creative conversion of an agricultural plot into a unique canvas visible only to those in the sky. "Essentially, it turns the idea of outdoor advertising upside down," said one independent design analyst. "Instead of competing for space on a city street, the ground itself becomes the medium and the sky the gallery."

For any traveller, it is more than a marketing push; it is a sudden burst of theatre at the end of a mundane flight, a reminder that even a landing can hold a moment of wonder.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)