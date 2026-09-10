/Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Rights Issue Subscribed 1.11x Amid CCL Plant Progress

RATEL today announced that its Rights Issue of Rs 329.99 crore is closed at an overall subscription of 1.11 times, driven by strong participation from eligible shareholders and Rights Entitlement (RE) holders.
The Rights Issue consisted of 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹264 per share, on the basis of 7 Rights Equity Shares of ₹264 per share being subscribed for for every 40 equity shares held as on the Record Date of August 26, 2026. The basis of allotment shall be determined and shares shall be credited to a demat account and be listed in the NSE/ BSE on 10th September 2026 and 15th September 2026 respectively. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.
A great way to start this week is to join a great company: CCL Plant.
The Rights Issue and larger funding package of ₹650 crore are targeted to fund Ratnaveer's strategic move into the electronics materials value chain, apart from its core stainless steel business, in Vadodara. The plant is about 60% ready for commercial production, expected to take place in November 2026, and machinery, technology joint projects and the basic operating crew are said to be in place before ramp-up. The project is approved under ECMS scheme by Government of India and Electronics Policy of Gujarat Government.
Ratnaveer's timing coincides with one of the sharpest price cycles the global CCL industry has seen in years:
For Ratnaveer, this pricing environment is a significant tailwind: CCL is a critical, high-value input in the PCB value chain, and India remains heavily import-dependent for it. Industry data suggests CCL prices have risen sharply — by some estimates around 325% over the past 12 months — while raw material costs are up a comparatively modest ~30–35%, a gap that could translate into substantial margin expansion and a meaningful boost to profitability once the plantramps up. Management has also cited soft confirmation of interest in exclusivity and long-term supply arrangements from large corporates, a positive early signal for revenue visibility as the business scales.
(Note: the 325% price-rise and 30–35% RM cost figures, and contract-related details, are as provided and have not been independently verified — worth confirming against company disclosures before publishing.)
About Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited manufactures stainless steel finished products — including fasteners, wires, washers and solar roofing hooks — and is expanding into Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing to serve India's growing electronics and PCB industry.
Disclaimer: This is a company/press update for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to consult the Letter of Offer, company filings and their financial advisors before making investment decisions.
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