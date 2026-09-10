/Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Rights Issue Subscribed 1.11x Amid CCL Plant Progress

For Ratnaveer, this pricing environment is a significant tailwind: CCL is a critical, high-value input in the PCB value chain, and India remains heavily import-dependent for it. Industry data suggests CCL prices have risen sharply — by some estimates around 325% over the past 12 months — while raw material costs are up a comparatively modest ~30–35%, a gap that could translate into substantial margin expansion and a meaningful boost to profitability once the plantramps up. Management has also cited soft confirmation of interest in exclusivity and long-term supply arrangements from large corporates, a positive early signal for revenue visibility as the business scales.