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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Rights Issue Subscribed 1.11x Amid CCL Plant Progress

RATEL today announced that its Rights Issue of Rs 329.99 crore is closed at an overall subscription of 1.11 times, driven by strong participation from eligible shareholders and Rights Entitlement (RE) holders.

Published: Sep 10, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Rights Issue Subscribed 1.11x Amid CCL Plant Progress

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