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Ratul Puri highlights: How AI can optimise energy consumption and accelerate net-zero transition

AI increases electricity demand through data centres but can improve grid efficiency, cut emissions, boost innovation, and support net-zero goals.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Ratul Puri highlights: How AI can optimise energy consumption and accelerate net-zero transition

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