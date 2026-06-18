/Ratul Puri highlights: How AI can optimise energy consumption and accelerate net-zero transition

One must understand this link to leverage the benefits of AI and accelerate the journey towards the net-zero target by 2070 or earlier. To begin with, an AI-centric data centre typically consumes electricity that can run 100,000 homes. However, the largest ones being constructed today will require 20 times this amount. Worldwide, investment in data centres has increased sharply in recent years, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services. This expansion has raised growing concerns about rising electricity demand and the pressure it places on existing power systems. Data centres are already a significant consumer of global electricity and their share is expected to increase further as AI adoption accelerates across industries. At the same time, this surge in demand is pushing governments and energy companies to rethink how power is generated, distributed and managed in a more efficient and sustainable way.