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Real Estate as an Inflation Hedge: Protecting Your Wealth in a Rising-Price Economy

Real estate and gold are two examples of traditional inflation hedges; Inflation hedges are assets that are expected to retain or grow their value as the purchasing power of money decreases. Real estate has one advantage over gold: apart from capital appreciation, it also offers potential recurring rental income.  

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Real Estate as an Inflation Hedge: Protecting Your Wealth in a Rising-Price Economy

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