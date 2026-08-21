/Real Estate as an Inflation Hedge: Protecting Your Wealth in a Rising-Price Economy

Residential real estate in particular is structurally resilient to economic uncertainty and inflation. During every economic crisis, people cut down on their wants but they always need somewhere to live. This inelastic demand forms a permanent floor under residential property values. By 2036, India’s urban population is expected to reach 600 million up from the 500 million today, and they will need around 33 million homes. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic when stock markets were falling, rental properties in India’s top cities continued to generate income as people worked from home.