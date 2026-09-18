In real estate sector, buyer expectations have moved faster in recent years than most sales teams can respond. As per the WhatsApp's 2026 State of Business Messaging report, a Meta commissioned Kantar study across 22 markets including India, 69% of consumers consider waiting on hold a waste of time.
Shared inboxes and automated follow ups have been addressing part of this over the past few years. It also provided sales teams visibility into conversations that once lived in a single employee's phone. But visibility was never the core problem. Presales in real estate is labour-intensive by nature. Every buyer expects details like floor plans, pricing, possession timelines and site visit slots often outside business hours even before the sales conversation has actually started. This requires a person on the other end of the chat.
But this is now beginning to change with WappBiz. The platform, an official Meta Business Partner co-founded by Varsha Sharma and Ghanshyam Sharma, has built a Real Estate AI Agent to handle this process of presales directly on WhatsApp, that too without a human involvement until a conversation genuinely needs one. The agent fetches project details like images, brochures, floor plans, 3D walkthroughs and cost sheets for active listings automatically from a developer's website.
WappBiz answers a buyer’s questions directly, books site visits onto a calendar without manual coordination and tags leads with details like pricing queries, configuration preferences and urgency, it also updates lead status automatically. Certain documents can be gated behind buyer provided details such as an email or budget and conversations are handed to a human agent automatically once a buyer calls for one.
No other platform has built specifically for this niche, which positions the approach as an early indicator of where real estate presales may be headed more broadly. WappBiz's connects directly with MDOC, a CRM widely used across the industry, along with Zoho, Google, and Shopify, keeping conversations tied to the systems developers already use. Major players like Paranjape Schemes, Kundan Spaces, Nirman Group, Yashada Realty and Progressive Group, along with institutions such as the MNGL and Eppendorf are already using the platform.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.