Shared inboxes and automated follow ups have been addressing part of this over the past few years. It also provided sales teams visibility into conversations that once lived in a single employee's phone. But visibility was never the core problem. Presales in real estate is labour-intensive by nature. Every buyer expects details like floor plans, pricing, possession timelines and site visit slots often outside business hours even before the sales conversation has actually started. This requires a person on the other end of the chat.