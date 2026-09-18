Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Real estate presales is moving toward full automation, and WhatsApp is where it's happening

Real estate presales is moving toward full automation, and WhatsApp is where it's happening

In real estate sector, buyer expectations have moved faster in recent years than most sales teams can respond.  As per the WhatsApp's 2026 State of Business Messaging report, a Meta commissioned Kantar study across 22 markets including India, 69% of consumers consider waiting on hold a waste of time.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Real estate presales is moving toward full automation, and WhatsApp is where it's happening

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Z' shareholders approve reappointment of 5 directors at 44th AGM
2
3
4
5