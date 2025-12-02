Real-Time Data Streaming Fight Against Fake News

Among the most serious threats of our information age is a blistering disinformation. Unrelated news might influence, destroy social harmony and even elections. However, unlike in the past when rapid dissemination of false information was possible due to technology, there are effective tools that can be used to counter the same. Live streaming of data is one of the most powerful of them. In a recent conversation with Prabhu Patel, a data streaming expert, the focus was on many of the current global issues that the world is facing, and how real-time fact-checking and data validation could help reduce those risks significantly.

Interview with Prabhu Patel (Data Streaming Expert)

Q: What is real-time data streaming, and what can be related to fake news?

Prabhu Patel: Data streaming in real time is the continuous stream of data between the source and the destination. In the case of news and social media, it involves analyzing and processing content of posts, articles, shares and comments in real time as it is being created. Unlike the case where one would have had to wait until sets of data can be collected, streaming analytics provides real-time action and insights. This is essential in the fight against false news since false news spreads at an extremely high rate and a response that comes late will most likely prove pointless.

Q: What is the benefit of streaming real time data in detecting fake news?

Prabhu Patel: Streaming allows systems to take in and manipulate content immediately -scratching out fake news before it becomes viral. Rather than catching fake news after it goes viral, real-time pipelines can be used to scan incoming articles or posts with smart models (e.g. NLP, BERT, multimodal classifiers), and spot possible inaccuracies in seconds or milliseconds of posting or sharing.

Q. Could you provide an example of such technology?

Prabhu Patel: A practical example is the consumption of a published post on social media or news article into a published stream processing system such as Apache Kafka. Once a news item has been published or a post made on a social networking site, it can be consumed into a Kafka topic. Then data can be consumed and processed by several "verification services" at the same time. One will check the linguistic, another will check the reputation of the source and another one will check the social media spread. When the services label the content as the possible misinformation, the platform can do it automatically, e.g. by reducing its visibility, notifying human moderators, or even labeling it as fact-checked in real time.

Q: Does real-time data streaming make only a contribution to detection?

Prabhu Patel: No and that is a very important thing. Detection of fake news is half a battle. The other half is spreading the truth. The spread of fact-checks can be sped up by the use of real-time data streaming. Fact-checking organizations can be informed once a story has been known to be untrue. The system can then simply apply the propagation of the correct content first, so that the correction may be able to reach the most broad group as quickly as possible, even before a web community gets to know about some piece of fake news.

Q: What do you consider are the problems of using this technology to combat fake news?

Prabhu Patel: There are many. The fake news makers are constantly improving their techniques of eluding detection otherwise known as concept drift. It implies that the machine learning software has to be frequently updated and re-trained. Moreover, there is the issue of so-called data voids, in that the lack of truthful.

The data on one particular subject matter may make misinformation to prevail in search engines. Lastly, social media is a computationally intensive activity due to the size and speed of the data. In spite of all these reasons, real-time data streaming is a strong and proactive method of decelerating the spread of disinformation. This technology is helping to make the system of fact-checking become a useful resource to the ongoing project of building a more informed and resilient internet environment by empowering the rapidity of disinformation identification and quick dissemination of fact-checks.