Recognizing extraordinary leaders building a better tomorrow

Peter Felix Pereira: Peter Felix Pereira is a seasoned senior management professional with over 25 years of experience in Accounts, Finance, Human Resources, and Administration across India and Qatar. Currently serving as Group Head – Finance & Administration in Doha, Qatar, he is recognized for his expertise in financial planning, budgeting, organizational structuring, and operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in automating financial systems, strengthening HR policies, and improving business operations in complex corporate environments. His strategic leadership has contributed significantly to organizational growth and long-term stability. In recognition of his contributions, he received the International Achievers Award for Excellence in Finance & HR in 2020. Alongside his corporate career, he independently manages Angel Sports a growing sports entrepreneurship venture in Qatar. He is well known in Qatar for his quality standards in Sports goods & events organizing as one man show.