In partnership with Kiteskraft Productions LLP, we are proud to present a special feature, “Recognizing Extraordinary Leaders Building a Better Tomorrow” dedicated to visionary leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and innovators in a variety of fields who are making a difference. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and impactful leadership is contributing to transformational change, inclusive development, and sustainable progress, leaving a legacy for generations to come.
Mr. Raviraj Khatri: Ravi Raj Khatri, Founder and CEO of https://www.collegesathi.com/ , is an emerging EdTech entrepreneur transforming how students make higher education and career decisions in India. Honoured with the “India’s Most Promising EdTech Leader” award at the International Business & Education Awards 2026, he is recognized for building a transparent, technology-driven platform focused on student success and informed decision-making. Through CollegeSathi, he provides personalised guidance aligned with students’ academic interests and career goals. The platform’s AI-powered comparison tool, ClikPick, enables users to compare universities, fee structures, scholarships, EMI options, and programme details in three simple steps. Guided by the philosophy “Compare Karo, Choose Karo,” CollegeSathi has supported over two lakh students and helped thousands pursue career-aligned educational opportunities and informed academic choices.
Ms. Sruthi Selvaraj: Sruthi Selvaraj is a professionally trained architect and emerging entrepreneur redefining creativity through a unique blend of architecture, fashion, and purposeful design. With a multidisciplinary vision, she has established two ventures — Dudduel Co., a bespoke clothing brand, and SKS Design Group, a design-focused architecture firm. As the Founder and CEO of Dudduel Co., she creates custom-made garments that emphasize individuality, craftsmanship, and refined aesthetics. Through SKS Design Group, she designs functional and visually compelling spaces that enhance everyday living experiences. Her philosophy centers on creating meaningful, lifestyle-oriented designs that combine innovation with practicality. Viewing design as a universal language of expression, she continues to build impactful brands driven by creativity, authenticity, and modern elegance across both fashion and architecture industries.
Dr. Ravineet Ritesh Sami: Dr. Ravineet R. Sami is a distinguished professional from Fiji recognized for his impactful contributions to finance, education, and institutional governance. With more than two decades of experience, he has built a strong reputation for driving financial sustainability, strengthening governance frameworks, and advancing academic excellence. Currently serving as the Chief Finance, Planning, and Development Officer at The University of Fiji, he plays a key role in the institution’s strategic growth and operational transformation. His leadership has significantly contributed to financial resilience, digital advancement, and institutional development. Academically accomplished, he holds multiple advanced qualifications and international recognitions. Beyond his executive role, he actively contributes to global education platforms and community initiatives, reflecting his commitment to leadership, innovation, integrity, and sustainable progress across sectors.
Nagaphani Buddepu: Nagaphani Buddepu is a technology-driven innovation leader recognized for her resilience, continuous learning, and impactful contributions across industries. Honored with the International Business and Education Award 2026 for Technology Driven Innovation Excellence, she has built a distinguished career spanning healthcare, banking, telecommunications, insurance, automotive, and life sciences. With expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, cloud transformation, and voice technologies, she has consistently delivered scalable and customer-centric solutions for global organizations. Her journey reflects a strong blend of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and people-focused innovation. Academically accomplished, she holds advanced qualifications in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence along with multiple professional certifications. Beyond technology, she actively contributes to mentorship, workplace inclusion, innovation strategy, and sustainable organizational growth across diverse professional ecosystems.
Naveen kumar M : Naveen Kumar is an emerging architect and design entrepreneur known for blending traditional architectural values with modern innovation. A graduate of SRM University and the Founder of Moderne Design Studio, he has established himself as a visionary professional committed to creating functional, sustainable, and aesthetically engaging spaces. Over the past five years, he has successfully led the completion of more than 100 projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. His design philosophy emphasizes collaboration, contextual sensitivity, and efficient use of resources, ensuring that every project responds thoughtfully to its environment and user needs. By integrating creativity with practicality, he continues to redefine contemporary architecture while preserving cultural authenticity. Through his leadership, innovation, and client-focused approach, Naveen Kumar is shaping the future of modern design.
Chanakya Business School ( Mr. Ajeesh V, Managing Director):
Chanakya Business School, founded by Ajeesh V, has emerged as a leading institution transforming professional education and global career development through result-oriented learning and student-focused training. Founded in Calicut, Kerala, and led by Managing Director Ajeesh V, the institution has grown from a small classroom initiative into a recognized platform for international finance and accounting education. With a strong presence across Calicut, Thrissur, Bangalore, Chennai, and its Virtual Chanakya learning platform, the institution offers globally recognized programs including CMA USA, ACCA, and Enrolled Agent (EA). Having mentored over 15,000 students with consistently high pass rates, Chanakya is known for academic excellence, practical learning, and career-focused mentoring. Its Free Exam Retake Insurance initiative further reflects a strong commitment to student success, confidence, and long-term professional growth.
Mayur Dev: Mayur Dev is a pioneering ecological innovator and aquascaping expert transforming modern lifestyles through self-sustaining aquatic ecosystems that reconnect people with nature. With over 38 years of experience, he has combined scientific expertise, global exposure, and environmental awareness to promote sustainable and chemical-free ecosystem solutions. As the Founder of GSM Aquarium Products India LLP, he has developed more than 250 research-based products focused on ecological balance and responsible living. His work emphasizes creating natural aquatic environments that mimic real ecosystems while minimizing dependence on synthetic chemicals. Beyond entrepreneurship, he is recognized for educational initiatives, having designed over 100 aquatic ecosystems and conducted workshops across India. Through innovation and sustainability, Mayur Dev continues inspiring people to embrace nature-conscious living within modern urban environments today.
Talented Ritu Insan: Talented Ritu Rani is an inspiring educator and social entrepreneur dedicated to empowering women and marginalized communities through skill development and self-reliance initiatives. With over a decade of grassroots experience, she has focused on bridging the gap between education and employability by creating practical training programs in tailoring, computer literacy, and entrepreneurship. Her initiatives have enabled thousands of individuals to achieve financial independence and sustainable livelihoods. Beyond vocational training, she emphasizes leadership, communication, and confidence-building to create long-term social impact. Her adaptable and community-focused approach has strengthened participation across underserved regions. Recognized for her contributions to women’s empowerment and social development, she has been featured in publications like Forbes and India Today and honored by Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal for her impactful work.
Tambor Lyngdoh: Mr. Tambor Lyngdoh is a renowned conservationist from Meghalaya whose three-decade-long journey has transformed community-led environmental protection in Northeast India. A strong advocate of grassroots leadership, he has dedicated his life to safeguarding forests while empowering indigenous communities through sustainable development initiatives. As the founder of Synjuk and President of the Village Forest Council, he has mobilized local participation in conserving thousands of hectares of forests and restoring degraded landscapes across Meghalaya and neighboring states. He played a pioneering role in implementing India’s first United Nations-supported REDD+ project, bringing together indigenous institutions to promote climate action and sustainable livelihoods. Through his inclusive approach, conservation efforts have strengthened biodiversity, improved ecosystem health, and created socio-economic opportunities, establishing him as a leading voice in community-based environmental stewardship.
Peter Felix Pereira: Peter Felix Pereira is a seasoned senior management professional with over 25 years of experience in Accounts, Finance, Human Resources, and Administration across India and Qatar. Currently serving as Group Head – Finance & Administration in Doha, Qatar, he is recognized for his expertise in financial planning, budgeting, organizational structuring, and operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in automating financial systems, strengthening HR policies, and improving business operations in complex corporate environments. His strategic leadership has contributed significantly to organizational growth and long-term stability. In recognition of his contributions, he received the International Achievers Award for Excellence in Finance & HR in 2020. Alongside his corporate career, he independently manages Angel Sports a growing sports entrepreneurship venture in Qatar. He is well known in Qatar for his quality standards in Sports goods & events organizing as one man show.
Kiteskraft Productions LLP, established in 2019, is a premier organiser of National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies across sectors like Education, Business, Healthcare, NGOs, and Entertainment. With a mission to recognise excellence, Kiteskraft honors individuals who drive innovation and outcome-based learning. Certified by ISO and MSME, and registered under MCA, it upholds high standards of quality. Recognised by the Scholar's Book of World Records, Kiteskraft Productions LLP organises industry-focused events aimed at encouraging collaboration and knowledge exchange. The organisation continues to work across initiatives designed to engage professionals and support sectoral dialogue.Visit www.kiteskraft.com for more.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)
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