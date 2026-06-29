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Recognizing extraordinary leaders building a better tomorrow

Raviraj Khatri, founder of CollegeSathi, is revolutionizing higher education decisions through AI-driven guidance and transparent student-centric solutions.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Recognizing extraordinary leaders building a better tomorrow

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