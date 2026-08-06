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Regal Jewellers begins Tamil Nadu journey with Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha

Sponsors the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Regal Jewellers begins Tamil Nadu journey with Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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