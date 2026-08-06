Regal Jewellers begins Tamil Nadu journey with Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha

Chennai: Regal Jewellers, one of the top jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers of South India, has successfully entered the market of Tamil Nadu with the opening of its first showroom at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai. The new showroom marks a milestone in the brand's 48-year journey, as Regal Jewellers goes on to introduce the unique manufacturer-direct model to Tamil Nadu, where customers can purchase jewellery directly from the manufacturer, at wholesale prices.