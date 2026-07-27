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Regal Jewellers enters Tamil Nadu; Vijay Sethupathi and Simran announced as brand ambassadors

The Chennai showroom marks the first step in Regal Jewellers' expansion across Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry slated as the next destination. The brand aims to launch a total of 10 showrooms across the state in the near future.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Regal Jewellers enters Tamil Nadu; Vijay Sethupathi and Simran announced as brand ambassadors

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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