/Regal Jewellers enters Tamil Nadu; Vijay Sethupathi and Simran announced as brand ambassadors

A popular name in southern India including Kerala and Bangalore (Karnataka), wholesale and manufacturing jewellery group Regal Jewellers is now entering the Tamil Nadu market. The group is opening its showroom in Chennai's T. Nagar in July and is bringing its 48 years of experience to Tamil Nadu. Bringing manufacturer-direct jewellery at wholesale pricing, Regal Jewellers has announced that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Simran will be their brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu.
The jewellers' campaign, "Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?", Vijay and Simran invite customers to rethink how they buy jewellery. By highlighting the benefits of purchasing directly from the manufacturer, the brand promotes greater transparency, unmatched value, and exceptional craftsmanship—driving a modern shift in the jewellery shopping experience.
Vibin Shivdas, Managing Director and CEO of Regal Jewellers, shares: "Our new campaign aims to change gold jewellery buying by encouraging customers to purchase directly from the manufacturer. Launching in Chennai and Puducherry, this marks the start of our journey to bring a better, direct-to-consumer jewellery experience to all of Tamil Nadu."
Regal Jewellers is set to make a strong impact in Tamil Nadu, with plans to create over 2,000 jobs across various roles. Alongside competitive salaries and comprehensive training, the company is committed to empowering its workforce. The brand will kick off its expansion with the opening of its first showroom in Tamil Nadu this July — marking the beginning of its customer-first journey in the state.
The Chennai showroom marks the first step in Regal Jewellers' expansion across Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry slated as the next destination. The brand aims to launch a total of 10 showrooms across the state in the near future.
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