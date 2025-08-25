Rejected To Racing Royalty: How To Find Grand Champions In Equine Racing Through Vedic Astrology

New Delhi: The Incident That Gave Rise to a Revolution: In 2002, Sudheer Chauhan finished his studies of JyotishVisharad and Jyotish Praveen and got a certification in both from ICAS (Indian Council of Astrological Sciences).

Sudheer had decided against the conventional career of giving people readings based on their horoscopes and picked a choice completely novel that goes against all the established conventions of horse racing and astrology.

While others would rather consider racehorses as some kind of liability, he looked into the birth charts and saw the opportunity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"They were called and labelled useless, but I saw immense possibilities in these horses."

A Simple Question, An Immense Answer

This thought went with Sudheer when he landed in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. While witnessing the sheer beauty of athleticism displayed by these thoroughbred horses in training, the question came to his mind:

Why exactly do some of the horses become champions while the rest of them are mediocre?”

This question stamped him for years in deep and profound research, not for genetics or training, but in the zone and patterns of Vedic astrology.

The Birth of HAT THEORY

Sudheer Chauhan received the birth date of the horses births and locations of birth using multiple Vedic aspects.

Subsequently, the workings and application of these principles to the future success and legacy of the horses concerning unusual planetary placements and nakshatras compounded with Dashas.

After analyzing over 300,000 horses came up with a very deep system: HAT THEORY-Horse Astrology.

Technique Theory

Not an individual of superstition or random beliefs. It’s pure science of timings, cycles, and the happenings of celestial configurations. It's not just about their bloodline, but about the timing of their birth itself.

At that time, he set his mind for another way of training blue-blood yearlings. Set his eyes on those underperforming or overlooked horses, those who were astrological alignments for his model.

He started with the buying of these two horses-TITIAN and RAPIDE-got these horses at a reasonable cost. Later, changed the name of RAPIDE into Laurus Pride. From 2010 to 2013, within three years, these two horses enjoyed:

9 Wins

20 Places

Such kind of huge success created considerable fuzz around in this domain, and people began noticing the efforts behind Sudheer Chauhan, and from there, everything became a landslide.

Meet these "Fabulous Five."

As the faith in Sudheer's way and technique grew, the selection process for more horses began. Each horse here has some distinguishing factor: a great astrological chart. The five horses constitute what Sudheer refers to as the "Fabulous Five."

ZORAAVAR

Got from the Poonawalla Stud Farm during 2013.

The Chosen one from around 30 Yearlings..

The final result, 4 wins & 10 times placed.

HIROHAMA

HIROHAMA was acquired from Country Stud Farm in Jaipur, selected through 20 options."

4 wins plus high-stake along multibillion-demand races.

SACRED FIRE

SACRED FIRE was bought from Usha Stud Farm

This horse really ruled the tracks for Derby Horse, though he suffered a huge Derby injury.

These are the top 5 horses - Titian, Zoraavar, Laurus Pride, Sacred Fire and Hirohama. What an exquisite performance! From these 5 horses.

What HAT THEORY Has To Offer Today

HAT Theory, which is now a full-fledged service under the banner of Zodiac Gallop, is available for the owners, breeders and trainers who seek that scientific edge unexplained by the established science but explained by the celestial bodies.

Zodiac Gallops provides services in-

Discovery of future champions at conception

10 years of career strategy: month-wise brief

Choosing best distances, track types & injury time

Pairing with trainers through planetary compatibility

The Chief Visionary Behind Zodiac Gallop

Sudheer Chauhan is one truly farseeing person behind Zodiac Gallop and intuitive of the creation of the Horse Astro Technique Theory. In a way, he gave away almost 2.5 decades to deep study and investigation of just how Vedic Astrology works, and through this knowledge, he painted that Vedic wisdom with reading the birth charts of the horses and how these horses can win and gain respect and legacy.

With a magnificent record of reading more than 3 Lakh horse birth charts, he came up with a perfect evidence-based approach for tracking both character and power of the horse, as well as the perfect compatibility with the horse.

Not only that, this work truly accommodates breeders and trainers alongside the owners of horses in reflecting perfect legacy and pride while basking in grand success.

With Zodiac Gallop, Sudheer brings forth astrologically guided insights that actually open up the work that others just overlook.

With Zodiac Gallop, Sudheer brings forth astrologically guided insights that actually open up the work that others just overlook, offering a fresh dimension to traditional horse race analysis as well.

The Founder Speaks

"Sometimes the world sees junk. But when you know how to read destiny, even the junk can turn into gold."

-Sudheer Chauhan, Founder, The HAT Theory, and Creator of Zodiac Gallop.

The HAT Theory and Horse Astrology goes beyond just Racing predictions. It's about finding and forecasting champions even before they step onto that race track. Can that yearling turn into a champion and cement destiny?

If you're a:

Horse Owner

Trainer

Stud Farm Breeder

You Might Also Get a Future Legend

Zodiac Gallops already has made an impact by converting neglected racehorses into Derby Horse candidates through pinpoint astrological analyses.

You can specialise in horse astrology if deeper insight is sought.

Follow Zodiac Gallopson:

Instagram:@ZodiacGallops

Facebook: ZodiacGallop

X (Twitter): ZodiacGallop

YouTube: ZodiacGallop

Let those stars above tell the story of success for your future champion.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)