Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL) unveiled itself as a new-age media and entertainment conglomerate today with the launch of ONE BIG WORLD. This move towards an ecosystem model, away from individual verticals, is based on the rich history of BIG FM. ONE BIG WORLD aims to be a part of everyone’s life, right from where you live to how you browse the internet. ONE BIG WORLD will function out of a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility at Noida.
ONE BIG WORLD serves more than 500 million people each month via 67 BIG FM radio stations, BIG News Network, 100 million+ lifetime users of BIG LIVE, 20 million+ social media presence, and 5,000+ transit BIG DOOH screen placements across 75+ cities. In addition, this launch marks a huge move towards hyper-local, vernacular digital, and experiential spaces through BIG FM One, BIG Experiences, and BIG Vibe.
Ultimately, ONE BIG WORLD is not just a platform; it is a way of thinking. By breaking down the silos that exist between content, distribution, audiences, and brand experiences, RBNL is developing a network like no other that is designed to connect deeply with consumers and drive results for marketers.
On this initiative, Sahil Mangla, Chairman, RBNL, commented, "ONE BIG WORLD is the answer we have given to the changed consumer journey which is non-linear for close to two decades now. BIG FM has made itself synonymous with trust, relevance, and emotions among the Indian consumers. This initiative will transform RBNL from a radio station to a basic need, integrating radio, news, digital, DOOH, and live experiences all on one AI-enabled platform. Backed by some of the most prestigious investors and corporate families in the country, this is a new era in the growth of the most modern and connected media power of India."
"One Big World has given us an entirely new dimension of value creation for our consumers and marketers. There is no need for brands to work in fragmented ways anymore when it comes to creating their campaigns. This platform gives an end-to-end solution, in-house, right from creation of content to multi-channel distribution and even the execution of the campaign through platforms which include Radio, News, Digital, DOOH, and Experiential." – Ashit Kukian, CEO, RBNL
ONE BIG WORLD is founded upon three strategic pillars.
1. Foundation Pillars
2. Digital & Product Boundaries
3. Experiential & Live Verticals
This launch is particularly significant as consumers of media across multiple platforms and advertisers looking for integrated partners come together. With its solid pipeline of programs, visionary leadership, and growing presence, RBNL hopes to create one of India’s best-prepared media and entertainment industries through the efforts of ONE BIG WORLD.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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