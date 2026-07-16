On this initiative, Sahil Mangla, Chairman, RBNL, commented, "ONE BIG WORLD is the answer we have given to the changed consumer journey which is non-linear for close to two decades now. BIG FM has made itself synonymous with trust, relevance, and emotions among the Indian consumers. This initiative will transform RBNL from a radio station to a basic need, integrating radio, news, digital, DOOH, and live experiences all on one AI-enabled platform. Backed by some of the most prestigious investors and corporate families in the country, this is a new era in the growth of the most modern and connected media power of India."