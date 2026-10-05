Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail: 2 ways to implement artificial intelligence in your retail shop today

Revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail: 2 ways to implement artificial intelligence in your retail shop today

Store owners can achieve a higher operational level of their businesses by using intelligent video analytics of Transline Technologies such as StorePulse and predictive inventory systems to raise their businesses to a new level and have a competitive advantage.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail: 2 ways to implement artificial intelligence in your retail shop today

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Oman overtakes US as India’s top LNG supplier in September
2
3
4
5