/Revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail: 2 ways to implement artificial intelligence in your retail shop today

With the on-going digital transformation, modern retail companies are looking into innovative ways to reactivate their offline stores apart from the conventional e-commerce model. Retailers that work locally or on a multi regional level can benefit from utilizing artificial intelligence regardless of the firm's scale.
Thus, the following 2 techniques of using AI within retail stores arise:
1. AI-Powered CCTVs and Video Analytics
The traditional perspective that we perceive security cameras as simply collections of events is changing dramatically. Modern technology now allows basic footage from security cameras to be converted into meaningful information. Based on artificial intelligence technology, the systems can identify unusual events.
Furthermore, it can be used to monitor traffic, define hot spots and learn how long customers spend in each section, as well as record customers that either linger at the store counter or show suspicious behavior.
Retailers can make good use of this information to improve their work and avoid losses before they occur.
Modern companies that have been into AI retail have launched some of the newest surveillance systems.
- Transline Technologies Limited’s StorePulse:
What their I.T. Company does: StorePulse, developed by Transline Technologies, is a video analytics software that uses AI technology through video surveillance systems. In order to properly connect the CCTV cameras with the program, the clients have to integrate the devices using StorePulse.
After that, they are able to use the program for viewing the feed of the cameras without requiring expensive gadgets and devices. StorePulse utilizes advanced computer vision technology that helps in collecting video statistics that are then transformed into useful metrics. So, thanks to StorePulse solution, retailers are now using AI technologies for efficient business processes.
2. AI-Driven SOP Tracking and Retail Auditing
In instances where stock inventory is managed by manual means, the outcome may be either a pile of unused products or products being sold out for good. Using Machine Learning, information regarding the needed items can be drawn from past data, weather predictions, public holidays, and local tendencies ensuring that stores would never lack popular items. As a result, the goods supply becomes continuous and no losses occur.
Amply introduces a new generation of brick-and-mortar retail stores changing them from disjointed operations filled with checklists and messages into uniform and data-driven systems. It helps managers and visual merchandising teams keep track of the stores’ performance in real time by removing the burden of boring repetitive tasks such as checking SOPs, auditing stores, and talking to other locations. Using the most advanced Image AI, Amply can point out any irregularities in VM operations and create automated summaries pointing out the numbers that matter to brands.
Artificial intelligence is changing the way businesses function. Implementing intelligent retail solutions is no longer an experiment but a necessity for long-term success of the business. Store owners can achieve a higher operational level of their businesses by using intelligent video analytics of Transline Technologies such as StorePulse and predictive inventory systems to raise their businesses to a new level and have a competitive advantage.
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