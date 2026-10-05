/Revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail: 2 ways to implement artificial intelligence in your retail shop today

Amply introduces a new generation of brick-and-mortar retail stores changing them from disjointed operations filled with checklists and messages into uniform and data-driven systems. It helps managers and visual merchandising teams keep track of the stores’ performance in real time by removing the burden of boring repetitive tasks such as checking SOPs, auditing stores, and talking to other locations. Using the most advanced Image AI, Amply can point out any irregularities in VM operations and create automated summaries pointing out the numbers that matter to brands.