Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications

Rhinox Plumbing has added an important milestone to its journey by earning the NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 certifications. For anyone familiar with global plumbing standards, these aren’t ordinary approvals. They come only after multiple rounds of testing in accredited U.S. laboratories, all monitored by NSF International, an authority known for being extremely thorough.

This recognition places Rhinox among the very small group of plumbing brands that can confidently claim international-level safety for drinking-water applications.

What These Certifications Mean

NSF/ANSI 61

The focus here is simple but crucial, making sure nothing from the pipeline materials finds its way into the water. Rhinox fittings were tested under different temperatures, durations, and exposure conditions. The results showed no harmful leaching, which is exactly what you want whether the system is installed in a home, a large commercial building, or a public facility.

NSF/ANSI 372

This certification deals specifically with lead content. Rhinox’s products meet the requirement of having a weighted average lead percentage of ≤0.25%. This aligns with the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act and makes the fittings suitable for high-sensitivity environments.

Together, these standards serve as independent proof that Rhinox’s materials don’t just perform mechanically, they protect water quality too.

International Acceptance

With both certifications in place, Rhinox systems are now accepted across:

The United States

Canada

GCC/Middle Eastern nations

Several global markets that follow U.S. drinking-water criteria

This opens doors to government tenders, specialized industry projects, and cross-border supply opportunities that previously required NSF compliance.

Quality You Can Trust

The journey to certification involved:

Verification of metal composition across batches

Leaching and contaminant-migration evaluations

Lead-content assessments

Routine facility inspections by NSF auditors

It’s not a one-off approval, Rhinox will undergo ongoing checks to maintain its listing, which adds another layer of confidence for specifiers and end-users.

About Rhinox Plumbing

Rhinox Plumbing develops stainless-steel press-fit systems designed for drinking water, gas, and compressed-air applications. With a strong focus on durability and compliance, the company continues to contribute to safer plumbing infrastructure in India and abroad.

