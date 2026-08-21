Pxin.in is created to bridge the awareness and action gap. The brand's extensive line of privacy screen guards for laptops, monitors, tablets and mobile devices are all designed to provide privacy, anti-glare, and anti-blue-light protection with just one screen guard. Pxin.in's materials are tested by Eurofins Scientific, whereas generic materials fill the market without any independent testing. There are some industry first innovations in the product line. The first touch-sensitive privacy touchscreen guard for 360-degree laptop comes with 100% touch-screen responsiveness and blocks the view from all four corners. Workers with ultrawide or curved screens are given no reason to complain with precision-cut monitor privacy screen filters that support up to 49” screens and cause no distortion. One of the things that makes Pxin.in different in the market is the use of their proprietary technology, BLUVLIGHTBLOCK®, which filters out the harmful blue light and UVA/B/C rays, yet maintains the color accuracy without the yellow tint that is normally experienced with lesser products. Pxin.in has been a top seller in screen filters category on India's biggest e-commerce platform for 3 years and one of the best-rated screen filters brands in the category.