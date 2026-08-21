Amid the digital banking revolution, hybrid work, and paperless governance, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm on a critical yet overlooked vulnerability: visual hacking. Bypassing firewalls, passwords, and endpoint defenses, visual hacking allows unauthorised onlookers to view sensitive data directly on an employee's screen. According to Sandeepchaitanya Prudhvi, Co-Founder of Pxin.in, effective cybersecurity must expand beyond network protocols to include physical screen privacy in public spaces.
Pxin.in Research Report On Laptop Privacy, Digital Eye Strain, Screen Glare and Blue Light
A two-phase study by Pxin.in surveyed Indian screen users to evaluate privacy, digital eye strain, glare, and blue light exposure. The survey on Pxin.in about laptop privacy screen guards was a two-phase study involving 224 laptop users from India who were later followed up with a detailed questionnaire with 171 users. The results are bleak: the population is deeply uncomfortable, fully aware, and sorely under-protected.
One, there's high discomfort. 42% of respondents frequently experience eye dryness and strain, while 59% struggle with severe screen glare from window daylight. Then there is inaction despite awareness: 90% believe blue light harms their eyes, yet only 24% have consulted a medical professional regarding screen-related issues. One of the most common annoyances was screen glare – in particular, the glare from daylight next to windows was a problem for 59%.
Why Night Mode And Software Filters Aren't Effective In Preventing Digital Eye Strain
The most significant conclusion in the report is that the remedy that's most commonly adopted is not working well. Software solutions like Night Mode fail to resolve physical eye strain. Among software filter users, 40% reported frequent eye strain, virtually matching the 43% reported by non-users.The gap is statistically negligible, and it is possible that software filters are not closing the comfort gap. This null result is a clue to a need for physical, always-on protection without requiring user action.
The Working Of Privacy Screen Guards For Laptop To Stop Visual Hacking at Source
If you are looking for the best privacy screen guard in India, then you can perform the test easily – whether it prevents people from seeing through the side, reduces glare and filters blue light without altering the colour. All three are checked by Pxin.in's guards. This is where physical protection is important. A good privacy screen guard for the laptop and monitor is a passive, constant protection unlike software filters. Pxin.in Laptop and Monitor privacy screen guards are based on micro-louver optical technology. The person sitting directly in front of the speaker can see a clear screen, but those looking at the speaker from the side see a dark screen. It's a visual hacking prevention at the point of attack.
The next step of this study involved analyzing the psychological changes of actual Pxin users, which confirmed the study's findings that the highest level of change after adoption occurs in the psychological domain. 96% said that their screen is more private when fitted with a guard. 90% have greater confidence operating in common and communal areas. 77% reported decreased eye strain and 82% said they were less mentally fatigued after long sessions. The product plays more of a facilitator role than an accessory for India's hybrid workforce, who are given the freedom to work from anywhere without surveillance.
Monitor Privacy Screen Filters and Touch-Sensitive Laptop Privacy Guards: The Pxin Edge
Pxin.in is created to bridge the awareness and action gap. The brand's extensive line of privacy screen guards for laptops, monitors, tablets and mobile devices are all designed to provide privacy, anti-glare, and anti-blue-light protection with just one screen guard. Pxin.in's materials are tested by Eurofins Scientific, whereas generic materials fill the market without any independent testing. There are some industry first innovations in the product line. The first touch-sensitive privacy touchscreen guard for 360-degree laptop comes with 100% touch-screen responsiveness and blocks the view from all four corners. Workers with ultrawide or curved screens are given no reason to complain with precision-cut monitor privacy screen filters that support up to 49” screens and cause no distortion. One of the things that makes Pxin.in different in the market is the use of their proprietary technology, BLUVLIGHTBLOCK®, which filters out the harmful blue light and UVA/B/C rays, yet maintains the color accuracy without the yellow tint that is normally experienced with lesser products. Pxin.in has been a top seller in screen filters category on India's biggest e-commerce platform for 3 years and one of the best-rated screen filters brands in the category.
Sandeepchaitanya Prudhvi: Behind the Pxin.in - Education and Global Experience.
Pxin.in was born in the minds of its Co-Founders Sandeepchaitanya Prudhvi which is an inseparable part of the rise of Pxin.in. Prudhvi is a Global MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, India, Tongji University, China and Case Western Reserve University, USA and has a rare cross border perspective to the screen wellness space. He is also a Six Sigma Black Belt and a certified Lean Manager, and presently serves as the Director of Account Optimization at Meetsocial, while co-founding Pxin.in, one of China's biggest outbound digital marketing firms, and has led the company to accelerate its growth from four staff members to more than 2,000 people in 6 countries.
Pxin.in has been a best selling screen filters brand in the largest ecommerce platform in India for the past three years, and is among the most positively rated brands in its category. It is independently tested in a third party lab by Eurofins Scientific. In 2025, the company won the Outlook Business Nation Builders Excellence Spotlight Award for Digital Wellness and Privacy Technology. It has published original research like the Pxin Privacy Screen Guards Research Report, a two-phase survey of Indian screen users with the topics of digital eye strain, screen glare, blue light exposure and on-screen privacy. More than 1,500 organisations across banking, IT, healthcare and manufacturing now use its laptop and monitor privacy screen guards. Whether Indian screen users in need of protection is no longer the question. It is the product that provides it. The data highlights one name for those seeking privacy screen guard in India.
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