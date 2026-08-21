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Rising visual hacking threat sparks demand for physical screen security

Sandeepchaitanya Prudhvi of Pxin.in reveals new research on visual hacking, privacy screen guards, digital eye strain, and screen glare in India's screen-first economy. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Rising visual hacking threat sparks demand for physical screen security
Image Credit: Sandeepchaitanya Prudhvi, Co-Founder of Pxin.in, on visual hacking and privacy screen guards]

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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