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RJ Anmol’s Grav8 partners with Saina Nehwal and Armaan Bhatia

Grav8 Sports, founded by RJ Anmol, has joined forces with Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal, along with Asia's leading pickler Armaan Bhatia, to become a part of its portfolio. The partnership is part of its quest for high-profile sporting properties capable of penetrating the CXO and C-Suite community in India.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
RJ Anmol’s Grav8 partners with Saina Nehwal and Armaan Bhatia

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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