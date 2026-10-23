RJ Anmol’s Grav8 partners with Saina Nehwal and Armaan Bhatia

In 2025, Grav8 launched India’s first CXO Pickleball League in Mumbai that saw 16 teams and 31 matches in its maiden season. Some of the companies who joined hands with this league were Barclays, HDFC ERGO, Hitachi Systems, WNS, DSK Legal, V3 Ventures, Spotify, KPMG, Adidas and Google. Industrialist Dr Niranjan Hiranandani are some of the notable names who have associated themselves with this league alongside Saina Nehwal and RJ Anmol. Grav8 has taken its CXO sports league to Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune from Mumbai. Grav8 has also rolled out CXO Baddy League, its second sports IP, after CXO Pickleball League. The first season of CXO Baddy League was held in Mumbai on October 18 at NSCI Dome with Saina Nehwal as brand ambassador and HDFC ERGO, Yotta Data Services and Regalia Business Parks as its partners.