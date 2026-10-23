RJ Anmol’s Grav8 partners with Saina Nehwal and Armaan Bhatia

In 2025, Grav8 launched India’s first CXO Pickleball League in Mumbai that saw 16 teams and 31 matches in its maiden season. Some of the companies who joined hands with this league were Barclays, HDFC ERGO, Hitachi Systems, WNS, DSK Legal, V3 Ventures, Spotify, KPMG, Adidas and Google. Industrialist Dr Niranjan Hiranandani are some of the notable names who have associated themselves with this league alongside Saina Nehwal and RJ Anmol. Grav8 has taken its CXO sports league to Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune from Mumbai. Grav8 has also rolled out CXO Baddy League, its second sports IP, after CXO Pickleball League. The first season of CXO Baddy League was held in Mumbai on October 18 at NSCI Dome with Saina Nehwal as brand ambassador and HDFC ERGO, Yotta Data Services and Regalia Business Parks as its partners.
Saina Nehwal is an experienced name in the world of sports with 20 years of experience in badminton, having won a bronze medal in the Olympics and being a former World No. 1 in badminton. Saina Nehwal has been the brand ambassador of the Grav8 CXO Pickleball League since its inception.
While Armaan Bhatia specializes in the game of pickleball and is the number one in Asia. He is the winner of the men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles titles in the 2024 PWR DUPR India Masters and continues to compete internationally in PPA Tour.
“Grav8 was established with the aim of creating a premium sporting experience for the CXO community of India. Saina Nehwal brings credibility through her elite international career, while Armaan brings expertise in pickleball. Together, they will help us grow stronger on the sporting as well as the leadership front,” said RJ Anmol, Founder, Grav8 Sports.
Regarding the launch of Grav8 Sports, Saina Nehwal said that “Pickleball has become popular in India, and Grav8 has created a niche for itself by adding the CXO community. I am proud to be associated with this process of growth and success.” Regarding the formation of the pickleball league, Armaan Bhatia said, “Pickleball has been gaining momentum in India, both at a professional level and recreational level, and now Grav8 is bringing it at a C-suite level. I am proud to contribute my professional experience of pickleball in this venture.”
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