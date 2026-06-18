/Robot vacuums are becoming smart cleaning choice for Indian homes – How ILIFE is leading trend





Demand for smart appliances has grown quickly as a result, and the robotic vacuum cleaner has emerged as one of the standout categories, especially in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. These are the markets where smaller apartment living, longer commutes, and tech-comfortable buyers all overlap, creating ideal conditions for automated cleaning to take hold. Unlike traditional cleaning, a robotic vacuum cleaner can be scheduled to run while the owner is at work, travelling, or simply spending time with family. The cleaning happens in the background, and the home stays consistently maintained rather than cleaned in occasional bursts.