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Robot vacuums are becoming smart cleaning choice for Indian homes – How ILIFE is leading trend

Robotic vacuum cleaners are gaining popularity in India, with ILIFE offering smart, affordable cleaning solutions tailored for modern homes.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Robot vacuums are becoming smart cleaning choice for Indian homes – How ILIFE is leading trend

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