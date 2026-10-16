Robotic technology is reshaping hair transplantation in India

The role of robotic technology here is that it can help to have more information available during the follicular analysis and the planning of hair transplantations. This means that the importance of robotic hair restoration does not necessarily lie in the fact that there is an advanced technological tool used in the process. The relevance of the robotic system is in the extent to which it helps to integrate into the overall treatment strategy of a person. It can help with precision and consistency, yet the surgeon will still need to know what exactly needs to be done and where.