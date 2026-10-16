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Robotic technology is reshaping hair transplantation in India

Hair transplantation in India is now moving into an era where technology plays an increasingly important role. With the advent of technological imaging, analysis, and robotics in hair restoration procedures, patients are starting to view treatment from a new perspective.

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Robotic technology is reshaping hair transplantation in India

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