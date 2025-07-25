Rohan Khatau On Leaving The Family Business And Building In Real Estate

Rohan Khatau, Director of CCI Projects Pvt. Ltd., spoke with Zee Business Digital about how he approaches real estate and what keeps his team moving forward. He explained how the company currently focuses on housing for middle-income families, not as a trend, but because the demand has stayed steady. For him, accessible housing plays a real role in supporting broader growth.

Rohan, you joined senior leadership at the Khatau Group in 2010. The business had a long history. Why did you decide to move into real estate instead of building on that foundation?

Real estate as a business appealed to me for as long as I can remember. And, when I stepped into it, I haven’t looked back since. Building with intent, futuristic spaces, and providing people purposeful homes – it's really passion led, for me at least.

Real estate is unpredictable. How do you stay consistent?

Rohan Khatau: Markets change. That’s a given. But the need for high-quality, well-priced housing is perennial. I don’t believe in chasing every wave. I stick to what we know works. At CCI Projects, we focus on doing things well and finishing what we start. That builds trust.

What milestones reflect your company’s progress?

Rohan Khatau: We’ve delivered 1.3 million square feet. Right now, we have 2 million under construction. We grow step by step. I don’t believe in rushing. Every project matters. We don’t cut corners. We think through each one and build for the people who will live there.

Your company is known for being selective. Why is that?

Rohan Khatau: We’re not here to collect projects. We’re here to earn trust. That’s how we work.

We choose carefully. We don’t need to be everywhere. If we see a real need, we take it on. If not, we wait.

Why did you choose Borivali as a location for your work?

Rohan Khatau: Borivali offers a mix of things people look for. It has strong community ties, upcoming metro lines, and access to highways, schools, parks, and business hubs. People want calm surroundings but don’t want to be cut off from the rest of the city. Borivali gives that balance.

Do you think Borivali still has room to grow?

Rohan Khatau: Yes. The mid-income housing space in Borivali is not overcrowded but definitely competitive. It still has space to grow. Other areas are either saturated or too expensive for most families. Borivali has got a future to it, for sure.

Your leadership style seems very hands-on. Why is that competitive to you?

Rohan Khatau: I stay involved in every part of the work. That includes planning, design, and construction. I like to know what’s going on. This way of working has helped build confidence among our team and our investors. They know I’m not far away from the process.

What message does your journey send to others in this field?

Rohan Khatau: Build with intent; it's someone’s everything. Hard-earned, lifelong asset, so it better be a fair proposition. Deliver with trust; people value that more today.

