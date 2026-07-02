/Role of pre-hire assessment tests in making reliable personality judgment calls

Not every personality trait can contribute positively to the dynamics within the work environment. Good pre-hiring tests will test for dark traits such as skepticism, impulsiveness, manipulativeness, and reckless risk-taking. The theory of the dark triad considers how Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy affect decisions and inter-personal relations. Such traits could be revealed in times of stress and may have an effect on team spirit. If identified early enough, hiring managers can counteract the problem using interviewing skills or seek out other candidates. Pre-hiring personality assessment, together with behavioral assessment, helps protect company culture from any negative influence.