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Role of pre-hire assessment tests in making reliable personality judgment calls

The hiring process has huge implications on organisational effectiveness. Hiring employees that lack behavioural compatibility incurs expenses due to turnover, affects team dynamics, and slows down project completion. Traditional interviews only offer a glimpse of how people would act in an organisational environment.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Role of pre-hire assessment tests in making reliable personality judgment calls

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