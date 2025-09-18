Role Of Salesforce Consultants In Building Long-Term Success

In this digital age it is not sufficient anymore to have great products or services to stay competitive. Just as important is having your customers happy. That is where Salesforce comes in. Salesforce is a popular CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform that can help businesses to improve their sales, marketing and customer service processes. When companies implement it, it enables them to work more efficiently, remain competitive and expand their income.

However, Salesforce is not always easy to use. That is why it is worth working with Salesforce CRM consultants. In fact, 97 per cent of companies do not implement Salesforce themselves according to IBM's State of Salesforce 2024-25 report. Instead, they seek the assistance of Salesforce consultants. These consultants are very experienced and guide businesses throughout the setup process.

They ensure that Salesforce is best utilised so that businesses can start to see results faster. Consultants also help in developing a system which is future proof. This is to ensure that Salesforce will continue to provide value in the coming years.

Why future proofing your Salesforce CRM is important

Future-proofing your Salesforce CRM is not just about making sure that your CRM continues to perform well for your business today, it is also about making sure that it will perform well for your business in the future. Here is why it matters:

Maximise the value of your investment

If you have designed your Salesforce system to adapt to future changes, you won't have to spend much time or money reworking your system. That means that you will be saving money in the long-term and get a better return on investment (ROI).

Grow with your business with ease

Your Salesforce system needs to grow as your business grows (more customers, more data and more users). A future proof environment will ensure that your system can handle the increased demands without compromising the performance and user experience.

Maintain a competitive edge

A future-proof Salesforce platform is easy to adapt and flexible as it allows you to add new tools and support new processes as your business evolves. This flexibility will help your business to keep improving customer service and be competitive in a rapidly changing market.

"Salesforce is a powerful tool but its true potential is realised when implemented with a clear future-oriented strategy," says Vijayendra Thapliyal, founder of TIS. “At TIS, we help businesses design their Salesforce environment to scale as their needs change.”

Why Salesforce CRM Consultants are required by businesses

Partnering with Salesforce CRM consultant is one of the most wise strategies to make sure that your enterprise gets the most out of the Salesforce platform. Here are 5 major reasons why their support is so valuable:

Maximising the utilisation of Salesforce functionalities

Many companies avoid using the full potential of Salesforce and the powerful tools that it offers. In this case, consultants are utilised to unlock these features to help you to work smarter, and achieve your goals with greater efficiency.

Easy Integration to Business Processes

Consultants make sure that Salesforce is working entirely with your existing systems and processes. This allows everything to work better and more efficiently.

Absence of professional skills & experience

Salesforce consultant experts are well versed with the platform. As a result, they bring their experience to the customising the Salesforce to be a perfect fit with your business needs.

Saving time and costs

With consultants, you can quickly and correctly set up and manage Salesforce without using the trial and error method. This saves time and minimises expensive errors and creates efficiency within the entire process.

Ongoing help and support

In addition to the salesforce implementation service, consultants are responsible for frequent update, maintenance and support. This means that you will be able to extend and evolve your Salesforce system as your business evolves.

In short, Salesforce consultant specialists are your partners in making sure you are getting the most out of your CRM and your business can function on a higher level now and in the future.

What Does a Salesforce Consultant Do?

Consultants need to be very close to both the technical teams and the business leaders to ensure Salesforce is aligned to the goals of the company. These experts are responsible for the implementation and configuration of the tools such as Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud.

They also offer training and support to ensure that the system is used effectively. Overall, the Salesforce consultant experts can help businesses to overcome challenges, simplify the system integrations and ensure long term growth and success.

4 Ways Salesforce consultants prepare your system for the future

Future-proofing your Salesforce system refers to ensuring that your system is flexible, dependable and manageable as your business continues to grow. Here are four essential ways that Salesforce consultants can make sure that your system is robust and ready for the future:

Supporting software implementations

In order to better prepare Salesforce for the future, it is important that Salesforce is compatible with the rest of your business applications such as your learning management system, accounting system or workflow software.

Salesforce consultants can propose and install integration tools which acts as a bridge between separate systems without complex multiple connections between systems. This makes your set up more flexible and easy to change down the road.

Undertaking a complete Salesforce audit on your platform

If you are having errors in your Salesforce system or struggling with scaling or system slowing down, it might be time to do a full blown health check. Salesforce consultants can conduct a full audit of your system to identify issues pertaining to code, configurations or integrations. Once the problems are found, they will help fix them and recommend improvements to make sure that everything is working well again.

Implementation of a firm and scalable structure of data

An optimised data framework is the foundation to a robust and scalable Salesforce environment. To prevent these problems from cropping up in future, Salesforce consultants can help to define a system with a well-defined structure and data flow.

They also are able to develop intelligent data management strategies, such as de-archiving or removing unused or old data and utilising tools to archive data that you do not use anymore. This saves on storage costs and makes sure that the system is running fast.

Improving and facilitating custom code

Salesforce offers you a great deal of flexibility to customise your system using the out-of-the-box tools. But there are some instances when you may want to provide functionality that goes beyond the capabilities of these tools and require some code. If the code is sloppy or poorly written it can slow things down and result in problems down the road.

Your custom code can be reviewed by consultants, cleaned and they can also teach your team on best practises, such as splitting code in smaller pieces and having a consistent style. In addition, if you do not have the professional developers within your company, then they can also help you get in touch with professional Salesforce coders.

Final thoughts

There are a number of advantages to having Salesforce for your business such as the ability to work more efficiently, provide better customer service and overall improved performance.

However, for more value over time it is important to ensure your Salesforce setup is designed to scale with your company. That is where you need professional Salesforce consultants. Professional Salesforce CRM consulting services can help you get the most out of your Salesforce.

According to Thapliyal, "Future proofing Salesforce is not only about using the technology but it is also about building a system that lets you grow and grow with your business. With the right guidance, such as that provided by us at TIS, companies can derive the most from their investment and stay competitive for many years to come.”





