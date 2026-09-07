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Ronak Choudhary: From popular creator to advocate of gau seva and animal welfare in Rajasthan

Choudhary is the founder of the Jeevdaya Foundation (Jeevdaya Animals Welfare Association). This organisation is committed to animal welfare and humanitarian services. Under the Jeevdaya Foundation, Choudhary and his team have been working on initiatives to aid and protect injured animals and make people aware of the responsibility of animal welfare.

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Ronak Choudhary: From popular creator to advocate of gau seva and animal welfare in Rajasthan

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