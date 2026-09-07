/Ronak Choudhary: From popular creator to advocate of gau seva and animal welfare in Rajasthan

Ronak Choudhary's journey reflects the changing role of social-media creators in community initiatives. Traditionally, public awareness campaigns were driven mainly by newspapers, television and organisations. Today, creators with large digital audiences can communicate social messages directly to millions of people. Given the fact that Choudhary has over 3 million followers on Instagram, he has an established presence in the digital world. However, as his collaboration with Gau Seva and his contribution to animal welfare shows, this presence may be harnessed for social purposes. The work of the foundation could also provide an example for the young generation of Rajasthan about how digital popularity could be used in combination with community involvement.