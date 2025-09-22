Ronnie Coleman Signature Series Joins Forces With India’s Nutrition Giant Bright Lifecare (HealthKart)

The Ronnie Coleman Signature Series has entered into an exclusive strategic manufacturing and distribution alliance with Bright Lifecare for the marketing of its internationally benchmarked nutritional supplements within Indian Sub-continent. This partnership brings together Ronnie Coleman’s world-famous brand and Bright Lifecare (HealthKart), the company that built trusted Indian names like MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, Gritzo, and TrueBasics.

RCSS products are already popular in over 120 countries. Now, Bright Lifecare will be the only one making, selling, and distributing them in this region. That means well-known supplements like Yeah Buddy, King Whey, and Pro-Antium will now reach more athletes and fitness fans here, without the hassle of importing or worrying about fake products.

Why Is This a Game-Changer?

This deal expands Ronnie Coleman's globally standard formulation with Bright Lifecare's manufacturing, retail, digital, and e-commerce capabilities across South Asia. It is the coming together of two giants of the North American and Asian Fitness Nutrition world, respectively. BrightLifecare, commonly recognized through its giant online and offline retail platform HealthKart, has been running since 2011 and has built category-leading consumer brands such as MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, Gritzo, Fuel One, and TrueBasics.

Never has such hungry demand for high-quality, research-backed sports nutrition struck the Indian subcontinent. Modern consumers are savvy for what they are searching for and watching on social media prop their demand for popular supplements that indeed work. Bright Lifecare (HealthKart) already enjoys their trust with its agile credible brands who coalesce science with performance.

To make it all the more convincing and easier to get the products, an official India website, https://www.ronniecoleman.net.in/ shall be launched soon to provide all athletes and fitness enthusiasts a direct gateway for genuine RCSS products. "Strategic inroads into South Asia growth markets," says Ronnie "King" Coleman.

“More & more people are taking up fitness seriously across the Indian subcontinent, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh. With it, the hunger for real, high-quality supplements is only getting stronger. That’s why we’re teaming up with HealthKart, a team that deeply understands consumers across online and offline channels, has built some of the biggest nutrition brands in the region, scaled them in Asia and shares our no-compromise mindset we built Ronnie Coleman Signature Series with. This isn’t just a partnership, this is the start of something legendary. Time to bring the heat. Yeah Buddy!”

~ says Ronnie Coleman, the legend

“This partnership gives us a more direct and focused reach in these key markets, powered by

HealthKart’s unmatched manufacturing infrastructure at par with the highest international standards of quality and compliance, along with retail and e-commerce expertise.”

~ Brendan Ahern, CEO of Ronnie Coleman Signature Series

Shared vision for growth

“Entering new markets may look simple, but unlocking true scale is where most global brands struggle, especially amid complex regulations and fast-changing consumer needs. At HealthKart, our world class in-house R&D, regulatory expertise, and multiple US FDA–registered manufacturing facilities bridge this gap seamlessly. Backed by over a decade of experience in brand building and marketing, we understand what it takes to scale in this sector. In an online-first market like India, many brands struggle to adapt to emerging channels without the right marketing backbone and that’s where we bring a decisive advantage”

~ Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart

“The problem of unauthentic, locally made fake supplements plagues international and imported brands due to pricing gaps and absence of local checks. With fully-integrated warehousing, 230 HealthKart stores, strong e-commerce and quick commerce partnerships, and sales coverage across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, we deliver unmatched speed and scale - ensuring true accessibility of genuine, high-quality products to the end consumer.”

~ Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President, HealthKart

Moreover, the structuring of this partnership, with Ronnie Coleman becoming an equity partner in HealthKart, mostly marks the Long-Term Vision and growth journey shared by these two brands.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)