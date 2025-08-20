Rs 1 Crore Vs Rs 3 Crore Vs Rs 5 Crore Term Life Insurance – How Much Is Right For You?

It is true that money can’t replace a person. But money can make life a lot less stressful for the people we love in the case of untoward eventuality. --that's when term insurance factors in.

Consider it a promise that you give to your family: "If I am not there, step in to keep them safe and secure." Having said that, the important question is, how much is that promise worth? How much cover is actually enough? Rs 1 crore, Rs 3 crores, or Rs 5 crores?

In this article, we shall discuss at lenght the various permutations and combinations.

What does it mean when you say term life insurance?

Term life insurance simply means a sure shot protection for your family.

The insurance companies are paid a relatively small premium monthly or yearly. Should any eventuality come in which your family might lose your income while the policy is in force, the insurer bids the family a large sum of money.

It is not an investment. In case nothing happens to you, you don't get anything back. Hence, it strikes a bargain to be much cheaper compared to any other kind of insurance.

Why the amount matters so much?

Let's say your family spends about Rs 60,000 every month; toward rent, grocery, electricity, school fees, medicines, and other daily expenses.

Now if you unfortunately go away...How will all of that be paid?

If your life insurance plan payout is too small, your family will run out of money too soon. But if it’s big enough, they can live comfortably for many years, pay off loans, and handle major expenses like children’s education.

So yes — choosing between Rs 1 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 5 crore can completely change how safe your family will be.

How to figure out the right cover for you

Here’s a simple trick many experts suggest:

Take your yearly income.

Multiply it by 10 or 15.

That’s the minimum coverage you should have.

But that’s just a starting point. You also have to think about:

Any loans you have (home, car, personal).

Your kids’ school or college fees.

Medical care for your parents.

Higher studies, weddings, or purchasing property.

If this sounds too much to calculate, don’t worry — you can use a term insurance calculator online. It asks you a few questions about your income, expenses, and debts, and then tells you how much cover you need. This makes things much easier and more accurate.

Rs 1 Crore term insurance – when it’s enough

A Rs 1 crore cover can be good if:

You’re young and just starting your career.

Your income is below Rs 8–10 lakh a year.

You don’t have big loans yet.

You are currently either having no kids or they are quite young.

Why it works:

It’s affordable. Premiums are low.

It offers a decent financial stability in case of any mishap.

The risk:

In the long run, it might not be sufficient.

Inflation (rising prices) will, after some good years, prove 1 crore to be a lesser amount.

Example: A 28 year old who earns Rs 7 lakh a year and lives in a rented flat. He has no loans and no children yet. For him, Rs 1 crore is a good starting point. Later, when his responsibilities grow, he can upgrade to a higher cover.

Rs 3 Crore term insurance – the middle ground

A Rs 3 crore cover is a decent option. It works well if:

You are in your 30s or 40s.

You have kids in school or college.

You have a home loan or business loan.

Your income is between Rs 15–25 lakh a year.

Why it works:

It gives your family enough to cover daily expenses for many years.

It can pay off loans and still leave a big chunk for education and other needs.

The risk:

Premiums are higher than Rs 1 crore, but still affordable for most middle-income earners.

Rs 5 Crore term insurance – maximum safety

A Rs 5 crore cover is suitable if you have huge responsibilities & higher earnings. It makes sense if:

You earn Rs 30 lakh or more per year.

You run a business and have large liabilities.

You have multiple dependents (parents, kids, spouse).

You want your family to keep living exactly as they do now, without cutting down on anything.

Why it works:

It can secure your family’s future for decades.

It’s large enough to handle inflation, big medical costs, and all planned goals.

The risk:

Premiums are much higher. You should only go for this if your income and needs truly justify it.

Example: Vikram is 42, earns Rs 35 lakh a year, and has two kids studying abroad. He also supports his elderly parents. A 5 crore cover ensures his family won’t have to worry about money, no matter what.

Don’t forget inflation

Here’s something many people forget: money loses value over time.

Twenty years ago, Rs 20 lakh felt like a fortune. Today, it may not even last a family two years in a big city.

So when you choose your term insurance amount, think about the future cost of living. That’s why it’s safer to take a little more cover than you think you need.

Premium differences – what to expect

An assumption which may be made in the mind of one might be that triple cover implies triple premium. But that is not often the case.

Say a healthy 30-year-old person after paying Rs 10,000 per annum for a Rs 1 crore policy would be roughly expected to pay Rs 20,000 versus Rs 30,000 for Rs 3 crores.

Hence it is always advised to compare before making any decision. At times, a considerably bigger cover costs just a little extra.

How to choose without overthinking

Here’s a simple way to decide:

Write down your monthly family expenses. Multiply by 12 to get the yearly amount. Multiply by total years you want your family to be protected. Add your loans and big goals (kids’ education, weddings).

If this number is close to Rs 1 crore, Rs 3 crore, or Rs 5 crore, you have your answer.

If you’re still confused, just use a term insurance calculator. It will do all the math for you.

The final word

If you’re young with few responsibilities, Rs 1 crore might be enough for now.

If you have loans and family needs are growing, Rs 3 crore is a safer bet.

If you’re a high earner with many people depending on you, Rs 5 crore gives maximum peace of mind.

Remember that you are buying term insurance not for yourself but for somebody you love. Paying a bit extra now could perhaps mean paying that extra would never be asked from your family.

Just take your time to think about your life, and look into the amount that seems fitting.

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.